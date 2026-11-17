Egypt and India are working to increase bilateral trade to USD 12 billion within five years. Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty emphasized strengthening economic ties and expanding Indian industrial investment during talks with Piyush Goyal.

Egypt and India Target USD 12 Billion in Trade Over the Next 5 Years

Cairo [Egypt], November 17 (ANI): Egypt and India are working to elevate bilateral commerce to USD 12 billion over the next five years while expanding Indian industrial investment in the North African nation, Egypt’s Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Expatriates Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Monday (local time).

Abdelatty described the high-level engagement as a pivotal step in translating the strategic vision of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi into tangible economic outcomes. "We have a long-standing historical relationship between the two great nations. We want to use it as a solid foundation to look to the future to enhance trade and investment cooperation between the two great nations," Abdelatty told reporters during the visit of Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and an accompanying Indian business delegation.

"The visit by the Minister of Trade and Industry of India is of great importance for us. He met with our ministers of industry, planning, investment and trade and foreign trade," he added. Calling the series of ministerial meetings a clear reflection of deepening bilateral ties, the Egyptian Foreign Minister underscored that both governments are focused on reaching an ambitious five-year trade milestone and attracting fresh Indian capital into Egypt.

"I believe that this is a testament to the strong relationship, and we are implementing the guidance and instructions from President Sisi and Prime Minister Modi to further enhance our cooperation," he stated, adding, "We hope to reach the target of $12 billion of the total trade between the two countries within the coming five years. We need to expand Indian investment in Egypt."

While acknowledging the existing footprint of Indian businesses operating in Egypt, Abdelatty noted that significant untapped potential remains across sectors. "We are commending the presence of Indian companies here, but there is room to do more, and I believe that the visit by the Minister with the accompanying business delegation will be a milestone in further enhancing, deepening, and strengthening our trade and investment cooperation," he said.

Reiterating Cairo’s commitment to a mutually beneficial partnership across diverse domains, Abdelatty added, "We are, as governmental entities in India and in Egypt, we are working very hard in order to implement the vision of the two leaders to enhance our cooperation in all areas, in all fields in light of this long-standing historical relationship and based on win-win situation." (ANI)