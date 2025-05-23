Bangladesh’s interim government head, Professor Muhammad Yunus, is considering stepping down from his post as political parties continue to fail to reach a consensus, BBC Bangla reported late Thursday, quoting National Citizen Party (NCP) convenor Nhid Islam.

"We have been hearing news of sir's (Yunus) resignation since this morning. So I went to meet sir to discuss that issue . . . He said he is thinking about it. He feels that the situation is such that he cannot work," Islam told the BBC Bangla service.

According to Islam, the Chief Adviser is increasingly concerned about his ability to function in the current political climate. “I won't be able to work unless the political parties can reach a common ground," Yunus reportedly told him.

Student-Led NCP Urges Chief Adviser to Stay Amid Growing Uncertainty

The NCP, a student-led political outfit that rose from last year’s mass uprising, has been a key supporter of Yunus's administration. Islam, who has been closely associated with Yunus since his rise to power in February, said he urged the interim leader to remain in office "for the sake of the country's security, and future and to meet the expectations of the mass uprising."

"I hope everyone will cooperate with him," he added, expressing optimism that political parties would eventually unite to support the government.

However, Islam acknowledged the futility of Yunus remaining in office without support. "If the political party wants him to resign now . . . why he will stay if he does not get that place of trust, that place of assurance?" he said.

Yunus's government has faced mounting challenges over the past two days, particularly involving Bangladesh’s military, which played a critical role during last year’s student-led protests. The movement led to the ouster of then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and brought Yunus to power.

Despite being deployed during the uprising, the army refrained from cracking down on protestors and instead facilitated Hasina’s safe passage to India via an air force aircraft, paving the way for Yunus’s appointment as Chief Adviser.

His selection aligned with the demands of Students Against Discrimination (SAD), a powerful student movement from which the NCP has now emerged.