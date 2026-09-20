During the 22nd India-US joint exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026, Indian Army canines are participating, showcasing skills in room-intervention and rappelling to US troops. The dogs include indigenous Rampur Hounds, Victor and Rowdy.

Army Canines Take Center Stage

With the 22nd edition of the India-US joint bilateral exercise Yudh Abhyas underway, Indian Army canines are also participating, thus showcasing the role of trained military dogs in supporting troops during specialised operations. Indian Army Canines - Rice, Victor, Zac and Rowdy are participating in Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026.

According to the Indian Army, as part of professional exchanges with the US Army, the Canines participated in drills featuring room-intervention and rappelling. The demonstrations gave US Army personnel an opportunity to observe their training, agility, and employment alongside troops in demanding tactical situations. Notably, their siblings were also deployed in the Jalandhar and Amritsar Sectors during Operation Sindoor, underscoring the operational utility, adaptability and reliability of this Canine line across varied environments.

Meet the Canine Soldiers

Rowdy and Victor are Rampur Hounds, an indigenous Indian breed increasingly being employed by the Indian Army for military roles. Zac is a Belgian Malinois, while Rice is a Labrador Retriever. The Canines also bring operational experience from deployments across India’s Northern and Eastern borders.

The Rampur Hounds had earlier demonstrated their capabilities during an international multilateral exercise at Umroi, Meghalaya, and were subsequently deployed along the Manipur border, where they successfully detected Improvised Explosive Devices. Their participation in Yudh Abhyas 2026 further highlights the growing role of Army Canines, particularly indigenous breeds, and the close coordination between these highly trained animals and their handlers.

About Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026

Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026 is the 22nd edition of the India-US joint military exercise and began on September 15. The two-week exercise is being conducted simultaneously at the Auli Foreign Training Node in Uttarakhand and the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan. The exercise brings together around 600 personnel from each side.

Major General Amaresh Gunjan, General Officer Commanding, 14 Infantry Division, and Colonel Benjamin Jackman, Commander, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, US Army, addressed the participating contingents at the opening ceremony. According to the Ministry of Defence, the exercise is aimed at enhancing the joint military capability of the two armies for the employment of Integrated Battle Groups in mountainous and semi-mountainous terrain, with an emphasis on infantry-dominated operations. The exercise is also focused on strengthening interoperability, facilitating the exchange of best operational practices and improving joint planning and execution.

Focus on Technology and Modern Warfare

Technology infusion is another key component of Yudh Abhyas 2026. The training programme includes the employment of drones and autonomous systems for surveillance and reconnaissance, while demonstrations of contemporary weapon systems are being conducted at the Mahajan Field Firing Range. (ANI)