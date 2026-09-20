IAF Chief Amar Preet Singh hailed the 'Veer Guardian-2026' exercise as a milestone, underscoring growing India-Japan ties. He described the bond as 'Apatsu Mitram' (a friend in need) as Japanese jets operate from Indian soil for the first time.

‘Apatsu Mitram’: A Friend in Time of Need

Underscoring the growing strategic convergence between India and Japan in the Indo-Pacific, Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Sunday highlighted the spirit of mutual support defining bilateral air power cooperation during the ongoing joint exercise 'Veer Guardian-2026' at Air Force Station Jodhpur. Addressing a joint statement alongside Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Chief of Staff General Takehiro Morita, Air Chief Marshal Singh invoked an ancient Sanskrit phrase to describe the evolving bond between the two air forces. "There is a Sanskrit expression which says 'Apatsu Mitram'—a friend in time of need. I think the spirit reflected in the relationship between the Indian Air Force and Koku-Jieitai [JASDF] is exactly the same," Singh said. “It is a partnership built on mutual respect, professional trust, and shared commitment to peace and stability.”

A Milestone in Bilateral Military Engagements

The 'Veer Guardian-2026' exercise marks a monumental milestone in bilateral military engagements, marking the first time Japanese fighter jets are operating directly from Indian soil. “This exercise—especially because the Japanese fighters are operating from Indian soil for the first time—is a great milestone in the history of our relationship, in our partnership,” the IAF Chief remarked.

Recalling the previous iteration of the multinational exercise 'Tarang Shakti-24', Singh noted that bad weather over Southeast Asia had prevented Japanese aircraft from ferrying to India, though Ground support teams had arrived. “I'm very happy that we have caught up this time. And, of course... this reflects a deepening dimension of our Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two countries,” he added.

Shared Vision for a Rule-Based Indo-Pacific

Singh said India and Japan share a vision of a “free, open, and rule-based Indo-Pacific” and that stronger cooperation between their air forces contributes to the shared objective of both countries.

Deepening Cooperation and Mutual Learning

He also highlighted the evolution of cooperation between the two air forces, “from Shinyuu Maitri to Veer Guardian” and from subject-matter expert exchanges to tactical-level exercises in a complex environment. “This exercise reflects a very high degree of trust and confidence that the two air forces have in each other. When we do exercises together, we learn from each other, we fly together, we train together, so both sides improve together,” Singh said, adding that joint exercises provide both sides an opportunity to learn from each other's operations and improve their capabilities. “I'm sure this is going to add to our capabilities on both sides,” he added.

Singh also referred to the synergy between the two air forces as 'Kizuna', saying it was “a bond or an enduring connection, one that grows stronger through shared experiences, mutual respect, and collaborative operations.”

High-Level Participation and Advanced Aircraft

Earlier on Sunday, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh and JASDF Chief of Staff General Takehiro Morita took off from Air Force Station Jodhpur in Tejas aircraft during the ongoing 'Veer Guardian-2026' exercise.

The IAF is participating in the exercise with frontline combat aircraft including the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Su-30MKI and Rafale, while the JASDF is participating with its F-2A fighter aircraft. (ANI)