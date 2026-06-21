Iranian Parliament Speaker MB Ghalibaf invoked the memory of Minab school victims as the Iranian delegation arrived in Switzerland for technical talks with the US, part of an MoU to end hostilities in West Asia.

Ghalibaf invokes memory of Minab victims

Iranian Parliament Speaker MB Ghalibaf invoked the memory of victims of the Minab school incident ahead of technical talks with the United States in Switzerland, saying their sacrifice would guide the actions of the Islamic Republic during the negotiations with Washington as part of the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) reached between the two sides to end the hostilities in West Asia.

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In a post on X, Ghalibaf said he, along with the Iranian delegation, carried the memory of the children of Minab and other Iranian martyrs with them as they prepared for the talks. "I consider the innocent children of Minab and all the martyrs of dear Iran to be watching over my every action and behaviour at every moment. They see us and expect things of us. God forbid that I should ever bring shame to the innocent martyrs and the people of Iran," Ghalibaf wrote, adding the hashtag "Minab168" and dedicating the message to the memory of the children of Minab School.

High-level Iranian delegation in Zurich

The remarks came as Iran's negotiating delegation reached Zurich, Switzerland, for the first round of technical talks with the US following the signing of the MoU. According to the Iranian state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the Iranian delegation is headed by Ghalibaf and includes Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi; Deputy for International Affairs at the Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Bagheri; Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati; Deputy Oil Minister and National Iranian Oil Company Chairman Hamid Borde; Deputy Foreign Ministers Kazem Gharibabadi; and Spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baghaei, among other officials.

Focus on implementation and compliance

The delegation's visit is aimed at following up on the implementation of commitments made by the US as part of ongoing diplomatic understandings. Esmaeil Baghaei, who is also the spokesperson for the negotiating delegation, said the talks would focus on ensuring that previously agreed commitments are fulfilled ahead of their departure. "Every agreement and understanding is tested when the time comes for its implementation," Baghaei said, according to IRIB.

He further stressed that Iran would closely monitor compliance by the other side, citing what he described as previous instances of unfulfilled commitments. "Given our experience of the other party's breach of promise, we must seriously pursue the fulfilment of their commitments," Esmaeil Baghaei added.

Swiss MFA welcomes delegation

Following their arrival, Switzerland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) welcomed the Iranian delegation in the country, stating that the visit forms part of efforts to implement the MoU signed between the United States and Iran. "We welcome the arrival of the Iranian delegation in Switzerland. The Iranian delegation is on its way to the Burgenstock as part of the implementation of the MoU signed between the United States and Iran," the Swiss MFA said in a post on X. (ANI)