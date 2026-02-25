UP CM Yogi Adityanath met former Japanese minister Nishimura Yasutoshi in Tokyo. They discussed strengthening UP-Japan ties, focusing on economic collaboration, institutional engagement, and people-to-people exchanges.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday held talks with Nishimura Yasutoshi, Former Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) in Tokyo.

Yogi Adityanath's and Nishimura's talks focused on strengthening Uttar Pradesh-Japan cooperation within the broader framework of India-Japan relations. In a post on X, CM Yogi said, "Met Mr. NISHIMURA Yasutoshi, Former Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) in Tokyo, today. Held meaningful discussions on strengthening Uttar Pradesh-Japan cooperation within the broader framework of India-Japan relations, with focus on institutional engagement, economic collaboration and greater people to people exchanges." Met Mr. NISHIMURA Yasutoshi, Former Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) in Tokyo, today. Held meaningful discussions on strengthening Uttar Pradesh–Japan cooperation within the broader framework of India–Japan relations, with focus on institutional engagement,… pic.twitter.com/FK0tl997D1 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 25, 2026

"Held meaningful discussions on strengthening Uttar Pradesh-Japan cooperation within the broader framework of India-Japan relations, with focus on institutional engagement, economic collaboration and greater people to people exchanges. Highlighted Uttar Pradesh's rapid economic growth, progressive industrial policies and commitment to providing a conducive ecosystem for global investors, and emphasised Japan's important role in our development journey. Mr. NISHIMURA appreciated the transformation underway in Uttar Pradesh and expressed his commitment to further advancing UP-Japan ties."

UP-Japan Green Hydrogen Collaboration

Nishimura said that UP and Yamanashi Prefecture are collaborating on green hydrogen. In a post on X, he said, "Uttar Pradesh (UP), India's most populous state, had its Chief Minister Yogi visit Japan, where he held discussions as the chairman of the parliamentary league. UP State and Yamanashi Prefecture are collaborating on green hydrogen, and with Governor Koji Nagasaki of Yamanashi Prefecture also in attendance, they agreed to work together to further develop Japan-India relations, with this regional exchange and collaboration serving as a model." インドの最大人口の州のウッタル・プラデーシュ（UP）州のヨギ州首相が来日、議連会長として懇談しました。 UP州と山梨県がグリーン水素で連携しており、長崎幸太郎山梨県知事も同席のもと、日印関係の更なる発展、そしてこの地域間交流・連携がそのモデルとなるよう、取り組むことで一致しました。 pic.twitter.com/i6yXvSKpqI — 西村やすとし NISHIMURA Yasutoshi (@nishy03) February 25, 2026

Meeting with Japan Foreign Minister

Earlier in the day, Yogi Adityanath held a productive meeting with Japan Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. In a post on X, the embassy stated that the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between Uttar Pradesh and Japan in various fields.

In a post on X, the Indian embassy in Tokyo said, "Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, held a productive meeting with Japan Foreign Minister H.E. Mr. Toshimitsu Motegi. They discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between UP and Japan in various fields. India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership provides the strong foundation for enhancing bilateral ties on all fronts and advancing the Next Generation State-Prefecture Partnership."

CM Yogi visited Singapore from February 23- 24 and will be in Japan from February 25-26. (ANI)