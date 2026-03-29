Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis claimed a missile attack on Israel, which confirmed intercepting the projectile. The group called it a response to attacks on allies and a new front in the escalating conflict linked to the US-Israel war on Iran.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group has claimed responsibility for launching a missile attack on Israel, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing regional conflict linked to the United States-Israel war on Iran, reported Al Jazeera.

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According to the group, the attack involved ballistic missiles aimed at what it described as "sensitive military targets" in Israel. Israeli authorities confirmed that a missile was detected coming from Yemen and said its defence systems were activated to intercept the threat. Initial reports indicated that the projectile was successfully intercepted, with no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

Houthi Justification and Vow to Continue

In a statement, the Houthis said the strike was carried out in response to continued attacks on allied regions, including Iran, Lebanon, Iraq and Palestinian territories. The group asserted that its military operations would continue until what it called "aggression" across these fronts comes to an end.

A New Front in a Volatile Region

This marks the first time the Houthis have directly targeted Israel in the current phase of the conflict, effectively opening a new front in an already volatile Middle East situation. The development comes amid intensifying hostilities between Israel, the United States, and Iran, which have triggered widespread instability across the region, as per a report by Al Jazeera.

Wider Implications for Trade and Regional Stability

The missile launch underscores the expanding scope of the conflict, with multiple Iran-aligned groups increasingly becoming involved. The Houthis have previously carried out attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea, targeting vessels they claim are linked to Israel or its allies. Their involvement in the current conflict raises concerns about renewed threats to global trade routes and energy supplies, as well as the possibility of broader regional confrontation.

Diplomatic Efforts and Fears of Escalation

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts to contain the conflict have so far yielded limited progress, even as several countries in the region push for negotiations to prevent further escalation. The situation remains fluid, with fears that continued retaliatory actions could draw more actors into the conflict and deepen instability across West Asia.