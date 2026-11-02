Yair Golan condemned right-wing protesters who targeted Gadi Eisenkot's home, blaming Prime Minister Netanyahu for fueling dangerous incitement and moral decay within the current Israeli political landscape as coalition talks remain deadlocked.

Yair Golan Condemns Attack on Gadi Eisenkot

Israel's Democratic Party chairman Yair Golan launched a blistering attack against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after right-wing demonstrators targeted the home of his political partner, former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot, accusing the Yashar party chief of being responsible for the death of his own son. Golan publicly condemned the verbal attack in a post on X, directly blaming Netanyahu’s supporters and political rhetoric for creating a climate devoid of moral boundaries. "Last night, Netanyahu's poison machine's people came to the home of my partner, Gadi Eisenkot, and shouted at him that he murdered his son. His son," Golan stated.

Expressing deep indignation over the incident, Golan characterised the behaviour as indicative of the Prime Minister's legacy. "This is the poison that Netanyahu and his people are spreading. There is no boundary they won't cross and no bottom they won't reach," Golan declared. "This is Netanyahu's legacy—this is the only policy that will be remembered as what he left behind." Offering full solidarity to Eisenkot, who served in the military for four decades before tragically losing his son and two nephews, Golan promised a radical shift in Israeli politics. "I strengthen my friend Gadi Eisenkot in the face of this horrific attack," Golan wrote. "Soon we will form a new government, put an end to the incitement regime, and return to Israel a public discourse that has responsibility, boundaries, and human dignity."

Yashar Party Rebukes Political Establishment

This support comes after right-wing demonstrators gathered outside the home of Yashar Party chairman and former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot on Sunday, shouting "traitor" and accusing him of being responsible for the death of his own son, The Jerusalem Post reported. Eisenkot’s party and political allies laid the blame directly at the feet of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for fostering a dangerous atmosphere of incitement. In a biting statement released following the demonstration, the Yashar Party fiercely rebuked the protesters and the political establishment in Jerusalem. "The despicable attack outside the home of party chairman Gadi Eisenkot is a direct result of rotten, unrestrained political leadership that has erased all red lines to remain in power," the Yashar Party stated. "This is what losing one's way looks like. This is the spirit blowing from Netanyahu's office, and it is further proof of the urgent need to replace his government as soon as possible, for the sake of the State of Israel and Israeli society. At this stage, there is not even an expectation of condemnation. The shame is entirely yours."

Political Alliances and Coalition Deadlock

This comes as the support for the Yashar party chief keeps growing. Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's 'B’Yachad' faction has thrown its support behind Eisenkot, announcing that it will recommend him to President Isaac Herzog to form the next government amid a political deadlock following Tuesday's Knesset elections. Bennett announced the decision in a post on X, saying he had promised throughout the election campaign to respect the voters' decision and was now acting accordingly. "Throughout the entire election campaign, I promised to respect the decision of the voter, and that is what I am doing now. Therefore, I have decided that the 'Together' faction will recommend to the president to entrust the task of forming the government to Gadi Eisenkot. Good luck, Gadi!" Bennett said.

Responding to Bennett, Eisenkot thanked him for the support and said, "Together, we will bring Israel back to the right path!" Additionally, Yisrael Beytenu party leader Avigdor Liberman said his party would also recommend Eisenkot for Prime Minister and support Opposition Leader Yair Lapid for the post of Knesset Speaker, while ruling out any possibility of joining a government led by Netanyahu, according to The Times of Israel.

Eisenkot Vows to Exercise Majority

Earlier, Eisenkot vowed to swiftly exercise the new Knesset’s parliamentary majority, proclaiming that the electorate voted decisively against the administration led by Prime Minister Netanyahu. “Do not let anyone mislead you: In the State of Israel, it is the Knesset that gives its confidence to the government, not the other way around,” he underscored, maintaining that the electoral outcome remains unequivocal, “even as some are working to cast doubt on it”. The development comes as Israeli President Isaac Herzog has urged political leaders to accept the election results and find creative solutions to prevent another election, with neither of the main political blocs securing a clear majority in the 120-member Knesset. According to The Times of Israel, Herzog said he would receive the official election results on November 4 before beginning consultations with representatives of political factions at the President's Residence. The election results gave the opposition 67 seats against 53 for the incumbent coalition. However, the opposition bloc comprises 48 seats held by Zionist factions and 19 secured by Arab non-Zionist parties, presenting a challenge to coalition formation.