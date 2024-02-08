Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Xi Jinping urges China and Russia to defend sovereignty against external interference, indirect attack on West

    In a firm declaration, Xi Jinping emphasizes the joint commitment of China and Russia to safeguard their sovereignty, urging defense against external interference in internal affairs. The statement underscores a unified stance against outside influences.

    Xi Jinping urges China and Russia to defend sovereignty against external interference, indirect attack on West avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 4:57 PM IST

    China President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation on Thursday. The duo leaders discussed a range of issues including national security and sovereignty. The Chinese authoritarian leader focused on defending sovereignty against external forces.

    In the latest telephone conversation both the leaders shared a similar vision. The conversation comes at a time when Vladimir Putin is heading into a general election. The election will be held in March putting a test on Putin's previous 6-year term. China and Russia have stood against the West, especially during the Russia-Ukraine conflict. 

    China emerged as a major lifeline for the Russian economy in the era of sanctions. The trade between the two neighbors stood at $240 Billion in 2023. The majority of it has been the crude oil trade which benefited both countries as Beijing purchased discounted oil saving billions while Moscow gained much-needed income.

    China's Xi Jinping took an indirect dig at the West, especially the US, by suggesting that China and Russia strive to defend sovereignty against external interference. The Chairman of the Chinese Communist Party also emphasized strengthening cooperation at the International level and advocated for inclusive economic globalization.

    Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin exchanged pleasantries over the upcoming Chinese New Year and agreed to keep close contact. He further added that relations between the Russian Federation and China will face new opportunities for development in the future.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 5:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mother's heartbreaking last conversation with daughter before Hamas kidnapping leaves family in distress avv

    Mother's heartbreaking last conversation with daughter before Hamas kidnapping leaves family in distress

    North Korea abruptly ends economic ties with South Korea, ignites regional tensions with unilateral move avv

    North Korea abruptly ends economic ties with South Korea, ignites regional tensions with unilateral move

    Anti Putin campaigner Boris Nadezhdin barred from Russia's presidential election

    Anti-Putin campaigner Boris Nadezhdin barred from Russia's presidential election

    Pakistan polls 2024: Ex PM Nawaz Sharif votes in Lahore; Country closes borders with Iran, Afghanistan (WATCH) AJR

    Pakistan polls 2024: Ex PM Nawaz Sharif votes in Lahore; Country closes borders with Iran, Afghanistan (WATCH)

    Pakistan Elections 2024: Bomb blast, shooting kill four police officials in Northwest Pakistan snt

    Pakistan Elections 2024: 5 policemen killed in terror attack in Dera Ismail Khan as polling continues

    Recent Stories

    LIC shares surge 9% post PM Modi's endorsement; overtakes ICICI Bank to rank 4th in market size snt

    LIC shares surge 9% post PM Modi's endorsement; overtakes ICICI Bank to rank 4th in market size

    Canada is interfering in our internal affairs, says India AJR

    Centre fires back: India rejects Ottawa's allegations, accuses Canada of internal interference

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman accuses the Congress of division tactics originating from Karnataka

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman accuses the Congress of division tactics originating from Karnataka

    cricket Former England captain Alastair Cook predicts another victory for England against India in the 3rd Test osf

    Former England captain Alastair Cook predicts another victory for England against India in the 3rd Test

    Arjun, Anshula Kapoor remember their late mother, share emotional memories at fest RKK

    Arjun, Anshula Kapoor remember their late mother, share emotional memories at fest

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon