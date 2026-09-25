Chinese President Xi Jinping thanked US President Donald Trump for his hospitality during a state dinner, calling to nurture the 'beautiful flowers of Sino-US friendship'. He said they reached a common understanding to guide bilateral relations.

Xi Thanks Trump, Calls for Friendship

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday (local time) thanked US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for their hospitality during his visit, saying the two leaders had reached a common understanding on several issues to guide China-US relations, as he called for "nurturing the beautiful flowers of Sino-US friendship".

Addressing a state dinner hosted by Trump, Xi expressed gratitude for the arrangements made for his visit and said the efforts reflected "meticulous care and consideration in every detail".

"Like a river that never stops flowing, history never stands still. The friendship between the two peoples is a worthy cause that holds great promise. Let us join hands and move forward side by side. Together, let us nurture the beautiful flowers of Sino-US friendship. Together, let us write a new chapter in our friendly relations," China's President said.

He also extended greetings to Americans who support the development of China-US relations. "Thank you, Mr. President and Mrs. Trump, for extending to my wife and me your gracious hospitality and thoughtful arrangements. You and Mrs. Trump have made many special arrangements for our visit, all prepared with meticulous care and consideration in every detail. You make us feel truly at home. I would also like to extend my sincere greetings to Americans from all sectors of society who care about China-U.S. relations and support the further growth of our bilateral ties,” the Chinese President said.

Historic Exchange of Visits

Xi recalled Trump's visit to China in May this year, saying both leaders had agreed to build a constructive China-US relationship based on strategic stability. He added that his visit to the United States followed Trump's invitation and marked an important moment in bilateral engagement.

"In May this year, President Trump paid a successful visit to China at my invitation. We agreed to build a constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability. During the visit, President Trump warmly invited me to visit the United States, and I have come as promised. In less than half a year, the Chinese and American presidents have exchanged state visits, making history in our bilateral engagement,” he further said.

Common Understanding Reached

Xi said his meeting with Trump involved "sincere and in-depth exchanges" and resulted in a common understanding on several issues. “Today, President Trump and I had sincere and in-depth exchanges and reached a common understanding on many issues. This has added new substance to the constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability and provided new strategic guidance for China-U.S. relations,” he said.

He called for strengthening friendship between the people of China and the United States, saying both countries should work together to write a "new chapter" in their relations. "Like a river that never stops flowing, history never stands still. The friendship between the two peoples is a worthy cause that holds great promise. Let us join hands and move forward side by side. Together, let us nurture the beautiful flowers of Sino-US friendship. Together, let us write a new chapter in our friendly relations," he said.

State Dinner and Gift Exchange

Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan at the White House for a state dinner. US President gifted Xi Jinping a bald eagle statue during the state dinner. The approximately three-foot-tall statue, placed on a podium, was designed by an American artist in collaboration with Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, according to the President's remarks at the dinner. (ANI)