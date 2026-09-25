US President Donald Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping to the White House for a three-day visit. Xi received a tour of Marine One, and the leaders are set to discuss trade, technology, and security, with a trade truce also extended.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) took Chinese President Xi Jinping on a tour of the South Lawn of the White House, including an inside look at Marine One (the helicopter carrying the US President) and the newly constructed helipad. President Xi is on a three-day visit to the US, marking his second meeting with Trump in less than six months. Discussions are expected to focus on bilateral ties and key areas of engagement between Washington and Beijing.

High-Level Talks and Xi's Vision

Earlier, the two delegations met at the Oval Office of the White House. The Chinese delegation accompanying Xi includes Vice Premier He Lifeng, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, member of the Standing Committee Cai Qi, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu and Chinese Ambassador to the US Xie Feng.

Calling on Washington and Beijing to "steer the giant ship of China–US relationship on a steady course," the Chinese President delivered a broad address at the White House, urging healthy competition, mutual trust, and joint management of artificial intelligence alongside US President Donald Trump.

Trade Truce Extended Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Against the backdrop of complex geopolitical tensions spanning technological controls, trade tariffs, and regional security, Xi framed the bilateral partnership not merely as a matter of national interest, but as an indispensable pillar of international stability.

Moreover, Washington and Beijing have consented to prolong their bilateral trade truce by an additional two months, moving the final expiration date from November 10, 2026, to January 10, 2027.

Trump Emphasizes Technology, Security Agenda

Earlier, while addressing the Chinese delegation at the White House, Trump praised the "truly great friendship" built between the two leaders while signalling a heavy focus on trade, technology, and advanced computing.

Looking ahead to the formal summit talks, the President framed the agenda around long-term global stability and technological governance.

"During this visit, we will also discuss pressing issues concerning security, technology, and Super Intelligence (SI). The decisions we make in these areas today can promote peace and prosperity for decades and decades to come. If we focus on our common interests, I am confident there is much we can achieve," Trump added.

State Visit Itinerary

Xi Jinping’s state visit to the United States will include a series of engagements with Trump at the White House, including bilateral and expanded bilateral meetings, remarks and a state dinner, according to the White House schedule. Talks with Trump are expected to cover trade, technology, critical minerals, and broader US-China relations. (ANI)