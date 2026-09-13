Chinese President Xi Jinping departed from New Delhi after the two-day BRICS Summit. He held a bilateral meeting with PM Modi, where both leaders reaffirmed viewing their ties from a strategic perspective and resolving the boundary question.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday departed from New Delhi after participating in the two-day BRICS Summit chaired by India.

Xi, Modi Hold Bilateral Talks

Xi Jinping attended the BRICS Session spanned two days, at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chinese President also held a bilateral meeting, strengthening the bilateral ties between the two neighbouring countries.

View Ties From Strategic Perspective: Xi

During the meeting, Xi Jinping said China and India should view their bilateral ties from a strategic perspective, keeping in mind the long-term development of relations. “China-India relations have developed, with both sides keeping in mind the long-term development of bilateral relations from a strategic perspective,” Xi said during his meeting with PM Modi.

Xi said that although China and India are different, the two countries have been able to “support and help each other to achieve common development.” The Chinese President noted that this was his second visit to New Delhi in 12 years and said the two leaders had met more than 20 times during the period, leading to “a series of important consensuses".

Modi Thanks China for BRICS Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the bilateral meeting, expressed gratitude to China for its support and cooperation during India's BRICS chairship. “It gives me great pleasure to extend a warm welcome to you. Thank you very much for your positive remarks at the BRICS Summit. I express my gratitude for the support and cooperation received from China during India's BRICS chairmanship,” PM Modi said.

“We now have the opportunity to discuss bilateral cooperation. Once again, a warm welcome to India,” he added.

Commitment to Resolve Boundary Question

Both leaders expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable resolution of the India-China boundary question, while reaffirming that bilateral ties should be viewed from a strategic and long-term perspective. They welcomed the steady progress in India-China relations since their last meeting in Tianjin in August 2025.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two leaders "reaffirmed that both countries should take a strategic and long-term perspective of their ties." Prime Minister Modi emphasised that "differences should not become disputes" and that both sides must be guided by "mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest."

The Summit was marked by success with the New Delhi declaration on Saturday. (ANI)