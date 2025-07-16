Violence erupted in Torre Pacheco, Spain, after false social media claims blamed North Africans for an assault on a local pensioner. Hate-filled messages triggered riots, arrests, and deep fear among the migrant community.

The town of Torre Pacheco in southern Spain has seen days of unrest after a social media video falsely linked North African immigrants to an attack on a local 68-year-old man. The video triggered xenophobic calls for 'hunts' against immigrants and led to violence, hate speech and public fear.

The attack and what really happened

Last Wednesday, pensioner Domingo Tomás Domínguez was assaulted during his morning walk. A photo of his bruised face went viral.

But soon, a false video began circulating, claiming to show the attackers, despite police saying the video was unrelated, reports BBC.

Police later confirmed that three young men of Moroccan origin, none from Torre Pacheco, had been arrested in connection with the attack. One of them was caught while trying to cross into France.

"They didn't ask for money or speak Spanish. I don't even know what they said," Mr. Domínguez reportedly told local media.

Police have not yet confirmed a motive.

Social media rage and far-right calls

Shortly after the video circulated, far-right social media groups spread hateful messages, calling for action against all North Africans. One group called 'Deport Them Now' openly urged people to 'hunt' migrants. Armed groups roamed the streets with sticks and bats by Friday night.

By the weekend, dozens of hooded young men were seen vandalising shops, throwing bottles at police, and attacking vehicles. One kebab shop was damaged in an attack caught on CCTV.

Spanish police have reportedly arrested 14 people so far and deployed over 130 officers to restore order.

Migrant community in fear

Mayor Pedro Ángel Roca urged migrants to stay home for their safety and avoid confronting rioters. Many of the town’s North African residents, who work in agriculture and have lived there for over 20 years, said they no longer feel safe.

Religious leaders have also called for calm and peace.

Political blame game intensifies

Spain’s Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, blamed far-right rhetoric, particularly from the party Vox, for fuelling the hate. Vox is Spain’s third-largest political force.

Vox leader Santiago Abascal denied involvement, instead blaming mass immigration for 'stealing peace and prosperity'.

A hate crime investigation has been launched into José Ángel Antelo, Vox's regional president in Murcia, who blamed Spain’s main parties for the unrest.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez condemned the violence on X, writing, "Spain is a country of rights, not hate… we must act firmly."

Telegram channels and online hate under scrutiny

Authorities have also shut down Telegram groups where users were organising further attacks and urging people to travel from other cities to join the unrest. These groups used hate-filled language and encouraged public violence based on race and ethnicity.

One key member of the online campaign was arrested in Mataró, in north-east Spain, for spreading hate speech.

Torre Pacheco violence

The Torre Pacheco incident is a stark reminder of how false videos and hate-filled posts can trigger real-world violence. It also highlights how vulnerable migrant communities are to misinformation, political manipulation, and public backlash in an already tense environment.

Spain now faces tough questions: How can hate be stopped from spreading online? And how should migrant safety be protected in the face of rising extremism?