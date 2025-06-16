Four people have been handed suspended jail sentences by a Madrid Court after being found guilty of a hate crime related to an effigy of Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, Spain’s La Liga said in a statement on Monday.

A landmark ruling by Section 23 of the Provincial Court of Madrid on Monday found four individuals guilty of a hate crime and threats related to a racist attack on Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior. While all four have received prison sentences, these have been suspended under certain conditions, including public apologies and mandatory anti-discrimination education.

The case stems from a shocking incident that took place in January 2023, hours before a Copa del Rey quarter-final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. A black inflatable effigy dressed in Vinicius Jr’s No. 20 jersey was found hanging from a bridge near Real Madrid City, accompanied by a banner that read, “Madrid hates Real.”

“Real Madrid CF announces that Section 23 of the Provincial Court of Madrid has today issued a guilty verdict against the four radical fans who, in the early hours of January 25-26, 2023, hours before the quarter-final match of the Copa de SM el Rey between Real Madrid CF and Club Atlético de Madrid, SAD, hung a black inflatable doll, dressed in the shirt of our player Vinicius Jr., from a bridge near Real Madrid City, simulating his hanging,” the club said in an official release on Monday.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Sentencing and Conditions for Suspension

One defendant, who filmed and shared the act online, was sentenced to 15 months in prison for a hate crime and an additional seven months for issuing threats. The other three received a sentence of seven months for each offense. However, none will serve actual prison time as the court agreed to suspend their sentences.

They are now required to participate in a mandatory training program on equal treatment and non-discrimination. The individuals also signed public letters of apology to Vinicius Jr., Real Madrid, La Liga, and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Fines, Bans, and Restrictions

In addition to their suspended sentences, the defendants face several other penalties. The lead defendant has been fined 1,084 euros, while the others must each pay 720 euros. They are all subject to a 1,000-meter restraining order preventing them from approaching Vinicius Jr., his home, or his workplace.

They have also been banned from attending any La Liga or RFEF football matches and from approaching football stadiums during official games. The lead defendant received a four-year and three-month disqualification from working in education, sports, or youth recreation; the others received bans of three years and seven months.

Scroll to load tweet…

Real Madrid Reaffirms Commitment to Fight Racism

Real Madrid, acting as a private prosecutor alongside Vinicius Jr., welcomed the court’s decision and reaffirmed its commitment to fighting racism in football.

“The accused also displayed a large banner at the scene publicly expressing their hatred of Real Madrid CF. One of them also spread the word about his actions on social media,” the club said.

“The defendants have acknowledged their actions, expressed remorse, and publicly apologized. Each has been found guilty of a hate crime and another of threatening our player, Vinicius Jr. The court has ordered sentences of one year and ten months in prison for one of the defendants and one year and two months for the rest,” the statement added.

“The defendants will also be required to pay the fines imposed, will be barred from practicing professions related to education and sports for three more years, and have been banned from approaching Vinicius Jr. within 1,000 meters or communicating with him in any way for four years. Furthermore, they will not be allowed to attend or approach any football stadium during sporting events during this period, and they will be required to complete a training program on equal treatment and non-discrimination,” the statement further said.

Broader Impact in Spanish Football

This ruling adds to a growing number of convictions in Spain for racist behaviour in football. According to Real Madrid, a total of 14 individuals have now been criminally convicted for similar offenses targeting its players, with incidents recorded at Valladolid, Valencia, Palma de Mallorca, and Vallecas stadiums.

"This criminal sentence adds to the several already handed down in recent months for racist insults received by Real Madrid CF players at the Zorrilla (Valladolid), Mestalla (Valencia), Son Moix (Palma de Mallorca), and Vallecas (Madrid) stadiums, including on digital forums. In total, fourteen people have now been criminally convicted for racist attacks against our club's players.

Real Madrid, which has acted as private prosecutor alongside its player in this case, and in many others currently underway, will continue working to protect the values of our club and eradicate any racist behavior in the world of football and sports," said Real Madrid in a statement.