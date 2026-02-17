EAM S Jaishankar warned of a 'messy' and 'unpredictable' global transition at a Mumbai summit. He highlighted the changing world order and stated that India's response is to strengthen its national capabilities and expand its global footprint.

A 'Messy and Unpredictable' Global Order

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday delivered a stark assessment of the shifting global landscape, warning that the world is entering a "messy" and "unpredictable" transitional phase. Addressing the inaugural session of the FECC three-day Global Economic Cooperation (GEC) Summit in Mumbai, the External Affairs Minister stated, "The established global order is clearly changing before our very eyes. Replacements are hard to create, and we appear to be headed for a long twilight zone. This will be messy, risky, unpredictable, perhaps even dangerous."

Highlighting the friction between the old and new systems, Jaishankar noted that the world has already witnessed these shifts across various regions. He explained that "aspects of the present order will coexist with elements of the emerging one," adding that "economics will give way to politics and to security when it comes to making choices, and technology in the age of AI will be even more transformative than ever before."

India's Response: Strengthening Foundations, Expanding Footprint

Turning to India's domestic and international strategy in response to this global volatility, the External Affairs Minister emphasised that the nation's focus remains on strengthening internal foundations while expanding its global footprint. "India's response is to further build national capabilities, address growth challenges comprehensively, and deal with both short-term issues and long-term prospects. The Reform Express will continue to roll on," he asserted.

S Jaishankar further explained that this sustained momentum has significant "implications both on the supply and the demand side," pointing out that India is now leveraging its domestic stability to engage more robustly with the world. "From a position of strength, India is engaging international partners more intensively. This is demonstrated in recently concluded trade deals. We will also be more salient in the global calculus on production, on services, technology, skills, and talent," he said.

'Trusted Partner for the World'

The External Affairs Minister participated in the summit alongside Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Sharing details of the inaugural event on X, S Jaishankar wrote, "Participated in the Global Economic Cooperation Conference Inaugural in Mumbai alongside CM @Dev_Fadnavis. Spoke about how India is building strength, de-risking and diversifying in today's uncertain times."

He further noted that the strategic direction under PM Narendra Modi is a key factor in India's international standing. "Our Government's nimble, practical & people-centric policy choices make India a trusted partner for the world," the External Affairs Minister added, underscoring the synergy between domestic governance and global diplomacy. (ANI)