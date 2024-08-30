Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Won't let you out unless...': Women lock crying child in plane's toilet in China; viral video sparks outrage

    An incident on a Juneyao Airlines flight from Guiyang to Shanghai on August 24 has sparked widespread outrage after two women took a crying child from her grandmother, locked her in the airplane bathroom, and threatened her to stop crying.

    First Published Aug 30, 2024, 9:31 PM IST

    The video of the incident, posted on Douyin (China's TikTok) by one of the women, has gone viral, leading to a public outcry on social media platforms.

    The incident reportedly occurred when a child traveling with her grandparents began crying incessantly, disturbing the other passengers.

    Frustrated by the noise, two women, who were also passengers on the flight, approached the child’s grandmother and, with little objection from her, took the child into the airplane bathroom. Inside, one of the women sat on the toilet seat, holding the distressed child on her lap, while the child struggled and reached for the door.

    In the video, the woman can be heard saying, "We won't let you out unless you stop crying," and further threatening, "If you make any noise again, we'll come back."

    The video, which surfaced about a week after the incident, has drawn severe criticism online, with many questioning the actions of the women, the child’s grandmother, and the airline’s crew.

    Initially, Juneyao Airlines confirmed the incident, stating that the child had been crying non-stop, which had caused significant discomfort to the other passengers. The airline's customer service department later issued an apology, admitting that it was an oversight on the part of the crew to allow two strangers to intervene in such a manner.

    One of the women involved in the incident justified her actions by claiming that the intention was to ensure a peaceful flight for the other passengers. "Many passengers had to block their ears with tissues," she explained. "Some even moved to the back of the plane to escape the noise."

    The incident has sparked a heated debate on Chinese social media, particularly on platforms like Weibo, which is often compared to X (formerly Twitter).

    "Adults in their 30s can have emotional breakdowns, but people don’t allow toddlers to have theirs," one comment read, highlighting the double standards in society’s expectations of emotional control.

    Another user remarked, "We were all once children… Don’t be a cold-blooded adult," criticizing the lack of empathy shown towards the child.

    The video has also prompted calls for legal action against those involved. "The grandmother and the two aunts should be sued, and social services should intervene. If there are parents like this, children will suffer in the future," one user wrote, emphasizing the need for accountability.

