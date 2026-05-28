Former diplomat Ashok Sajjanhar says there have been positive movements in the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting, including on marine surveillance, and noted that the four-nation grouping's focus will now be on the Indian Ocean apart from West Pacific.

There have been very positive movements in the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting hosted by India including on marine surveillance, former senior diplomat Ashok Sajjanhar has said and noted that the focus of the four-nation grouping will be also be on the Indian Ocean apart from West Pacific. In an interview with ANI, Ashok Sajjanhar, said that the United States had not got expected results from President Donald Trump's China visit and that could be a reason for revived interest in Quad grouping. Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting was held on Tuesday.

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US-China Dynamics and Quad's Revival

"As the MEA stated in its briefing yesterday, there have been 11 meetings since the Quad was established in 2017. Over the past nine years, eight meetings were held, and in the last one and a half years, there have been three meetings. I think that's a good record...there have been numerous reports that as far as Quad is concerned, it has lost its dynamism because the US has not been keen to take it forward, not invested much political capital in it," he said.

"Mr Trump in his first term, he had characterized China as a systemic rival during his first term...but right now, he seems to be looking at China only as an economic competitor and so there has been some sort of winding down as far as focus on taking Quad forward is concerned. The fact that Quad was revived in November 2017 during first presidency of Mr Trump, it was basically to push back against aggressive stance of China particularly in South China Sea but also elsewhere," he added.

Sajjanhar, a former ambassador of India to Kazakhstan Sweden and Latvia, said if Trump's assessment of China is becoming different that would also have an impact on how US wants to take part in Quad.

"The fact that MrTrump has just been to China, and he had several asks. He wanted China to pressure Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz, ensuring that Iran does not go in for a nuclear weapon etc or exporting more of technology to China. He had taken huge number of CEOs of all major US technology firms. None of that has helped. In fact, China did not come forward in providing any solace to Mr Trump," he said.

Expanded Focus and New Initiatives

"On the other hand, Chinese President Xi mentioned only about the Thucydides trap, saying we should not be fighting each other and the US should not take a very strong stand on Taiwan. These were the only two messages he gave. So maybe the interest of the US in the Quad might have got revived," he added. He said there have been "very positive movements, not only in marine domain awareness, but also in marine surveillance" and also lauded the decision of Quad countries working in coordination with the Government of Fiji, to advance port infrastructure and associated activities in the country.

"Earlier the focus used to be on West Pacific. Now the focus is also going to be on Indian ocean. India, of course, occupies a very important position as far that is concerned. There has been some positive moves and greater trust, greater confidence that US is goving to stand fully behind the Quad forum," he said. Sajjanhar also lauded critical minerals agreement between India and the United States as also the Pax Silica initiative.

Quad Joint Statement on Regional Security

The joint statement issued after Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting said that the grouping remains seriously concerned about the situation in the East China Sea and the South China Sea.

"We reiterate our strong opposition to any destabilizing or unilateral actions including by force or coercion that threaten peace and stability in the region. We express our serious concerns regarding dangerous and coercive actions, including interference with offshore resource development, the repeated obstruction of freedom of navigation and overflight, and the dangerous manoeuvres by military aircraft and coast guard and maritime militia vessels, especially the unsafe use of water cannons and flares, and ramming or blocking actions in the South China Sea. We are seriously concerned by the militarization of disputed features," the statement said.

Upholding International Law

The Quad countries emphasized the importance of upholding freedom of navigation and overflight, other lawful uses of the sea, and unimpeded commerce consistent with international law, as reflected in UNCLOS.

"We re-affirm that maritime disputes must be resolved peacefully and in accordance with UNCLOS, and reiterate that the award rendered ten years ago by the Arbitral Tribunal is a significant milestone and the basis for peacefully resolving disputes between the parties," the statement said. The Ministers/Secretary of State welcomed recent and upcoming activities conducted by their four countries and in cooperation with partners to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific.

New Maritime Security Initiatives

The Ministers announced key new initiatives to strengthen maritime and transnational security, economic prosperity and security, critical and emerging technology, and support humanitarian assistance and emergency response across the region.

The Quad partners launched the first ever Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration (IPMSC) initiative to leverage Quad country maritime surveillance in the Indo-Pacific, enhancing information sharing and maritime domain awareness capacity with an initial focus on the Indian Ocean Region as well as through subject matter expert exchanges and tabletop exercises.

The Quad partners expanded their work as part of the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA). Quad countries are developing a comprehensive Common Operating Picture (COP). The IPMDA initiative enhances maritime domain awareness in the Indo-Pacific, harnessing real-time information in Indo-Pacific maritime zones which will have benefits for the entire region. (ANI)