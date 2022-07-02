Wondering what a CEO's resume looks like? Microsoft founder Bill Gates shares CV from 1974

Gates' CV pleasantly surprised his followers. He is now one of the world's richest men, and witnessing his path begin from nothing will undoubtedly inspire many young people. Gates' name was printed as William H Gates on an old CV he released. It dates from when he was in his first year at Harvard College.

Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, has a pleasant surprise in store for people who follow him on social media. Recently, the business magnate and philanthropist shared his CV from five decades ago on LinkedIn. Gates' résumé, which dates back to 1974, is one of the nicest things that internet users will come across today. Gates also made similarities between his CV and those that are now popular. Gates feels that today's resumes are far superior than those he created in his youth.

Gates' CV pleasantly surprised his followers. He is now one of the world's richest men, and witnessing his path begin from nothing will undoubtedly inspire many young people. Gates' name was printed as William H Gates on an old CV he released. It dates from when he was in his first year at Harvard College. According to Gates' resume, he had taken courses in operating system structure, database administration, compiler building, and computer graphics.

Also Read | Bill Gates ditches Microsoft Surface Duo, uses Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

While Gates stated on social media that today's CVs are far superior than those created during his time, numerous commenters noted that the formats used then and now are nearly identical. The résumé dates from when William Henry Gates III, better known as Bill Gates, was in his first year of college at Harvard. The Microsoft CEO acknowledges taking classes in operating system structure, database administration, computer graphics, and other topics.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar meet Bill Gates during their US vacay; see pictures

According to one user, "Excellent one-page resume. We should all maintain copies of our previous resumes for future reference. Sometimes we lose sight of how far we've come in our lives."

"Considering it's a 48-year-old résumé, it still looks amazing!!" said another.

Meanwhile, Gates met Telugu actor Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar lately. On his social media, the 'Maharshi' actor tweeted a photo of himself and his wife Namrata with Bill Gates and remarked, "I had the honour of meeting Mr. Bill Gates! One of the world's greatest visionaries and yet the most modest! You are indeed an inspiration (sic)."