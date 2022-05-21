Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bill Gates ditches Microsoft Surface Duo, uses Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

    Gates uses an Android device, which he has said on several occasions in the past, even as recently as 2017. He noted that the Fold's display is large enough that he can get away with using it just as a "portable PC."

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 21, 2022, 4:01 PM IST

    Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, has stated that he uses a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 as his everyday smartphone instead of a Surface Duo. Gates officially revealed which smartphone he uses at a Reddit AMA this week, according to 9To5Google.

    According to the story, Gates uses an Android device, which he has said on several occasions in the past, even as recently as 2017. Gates noted that the Fold's display is large enough that he can get away with using it just as a "portable PC."

    "I have a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with Android. I experiment with several options," said Bill Gates. He further added, "With this screen, I can get by with a superb portable PC and the phone and nothing else."

    He's probably also using a Samsung phone, according to the source, because Samsung's close relationship with Microsoft allows the company's numerous gadgets to interface incredibly effectively with Windows.

    Gates has previously expressed his preference for Android phones over Apple's iPhone, but this is the first time he's been explicit about which model he favours.
    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was just released with the same design as the Z Fold 3. However, the back is a little different. Instead of a protruding camera island like the Z Fold 3, the Z Fold 4 has none. This is identical to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is presently available.

    Last Updated May 21, 2022, 4:01 PM IST
