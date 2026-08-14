Taiwan detected 9 Chinese aircraft, 12 naval vessels, and 2 official ships on Friday, with 6 jets crossing the Taiwan Strait's median line. This follows 18 aircraft sorties and 11 vessels detected operating around Taiwan a day earlier.

Chinese Military Activity on Friday

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence on Friday (local time) said it detected nine sorties of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 12 People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels and two official ships operating around its territorial waters.

In a post on X, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said six of the nine PLA aircraft sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's central, southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). "9 sorties of PLA aircraft, 12 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 out of 9 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's central, southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded," the 'X' post from Taiwan's Defence Ministry said.

Heightened Activity on Thursday

On Thursday, Taiwan recorded heightened Chinese military activity with 18 sorties of PLA aircraft, 11 PLAN vessels and 3 official ships operating around its territory, as per Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND).

Sharing the details in a post on X, it further noted that 15 out of 18 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern parts of the ADIZ. The MND said, "18 sorties of PLA aircraft, 11 PLAN vessels and 3 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 15 out of 18 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

Historical Context of China-Taiwan Tensions

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements. Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. (ANI)