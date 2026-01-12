US President Donald Trump has called Renee Nicole Good, the woman killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, 'radical and violent.' He defended law enforcement, citing video footage, while critics and local leaders dispute the self-defence narrative.

US President Donald Trump has said that the woman who was killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis last week was radical and violent.

Talking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday (local time), Trump cited video footage just before an ICE agent shot the woman Renee Nicole Good and said that no one should treat law enforcement agents in a disrespectful manner. "We have to respect our law enforcement. At a very minimum, that woman was very, very disrespectful to law enforcement... You can't do that with law enforcement, whether it's police, or ICE, or Border Patrol or anybody else," the US President said.

Trump said, "Everyone's seen it. And the woman was very violent. She's a very radical person. Very sad what happened. Her friend was very radical."

Details of the Minneapolis Incident

The death of Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old US citizen and mother of three has sparked intense local and national debate. Good was killed on Wednesday morning when a federal ICE agent shot into her vehicle during an enforcement action in south Minneapolis. Video footage of the incident has circulated online, fueling disagreement over exactly what transpired, as reported by CNN.

Trump Elaborates on Law Enforcement and Crime

Trump, talking to reporters aboard Air Force One said, "You know, the law enforcement our country is doing really well despite the fact that Sleepy Joe Biden allowed people to pour through an open border. Crime stats just came out. We have the best crime stats on record, despite all the criminals he allowed into our country. We've gotten a lot of them out," Trump said.

"We have to respect our law enforcement at a very minimum. That woman was very, very disrespectful to law enforcement. And you heard the same noises, you saw the same crunch that I saw. You can't do that with law enforcement, whether it's or ICE or Border Patrol or anybody else," The US President said.

Conflicting Accounts of the Shooting

Federal officials, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Trump allies, have characterized the incident as self-defence, alleging that Good attempted to "weaponize her vehicle" against officers. This narrative has been repeated by senior administration figures who argue the agent acted appropriately under threat.

However, state and local leaders, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, have strongly rejected that account, saying the available video does not support claims that Good posed a lethal danger at the time she was shot. Critics point to footage showing her vehicle turning away from the officers and dispute the justification for deadly force, reported CNN.

Community Mourns and Demands Accountability

Good's family and friends have remembered her as a compassionate and devoted parent, describing her as "one of the kindest people" they knew. Vigils and protests have taken place in her memory, with community members expressing grief and demanding accountability in the wake of the shooting.

The appearance of the video evidence, political reactions, and controversy over the handling of the investigation have made the case a flashpoint in ongoing debates about federal immigration enforcement and use of force by authorities.

Meanwhile US Vice President had on January 9 sharing a video footage of the Minneapolis incident. He posted, "Watch this, as hard as it is. Many of you have been told this law enforcement officer wasn't hit by a car, wasn't being harassed, and murdered an innocent woman. The reality is that his life was endangered and he fired in self defense." (ANI)