A young woman in Khuzdar, Balochistan, has accused a state-backed militia member of abducting and assaulting her, sparking outrage. Activists condemned the impunity of such groups, warning of continued crimes without accountability or state action.

Balochistan [Pakistan]: A shocking case of alleged sexual assault in Khuzdar has triggered widespread outrage, after a young woman accused a member of a state-backed militia of abducting and torturing her. According to The Balochistan Post, the survivor, identified as Sughra Bibi from Koshk, appeared at a press conference in the Khuzdar Press Club and accused Osama Khidrani, son of Haji Umar, of subjecting her to six hours of abuse. Holding back tears, she said, “I am an orphan girl. This is not only my pain but the honour of the Baloch nation. If I do not get justice, I will accept death.”

Victim's family seeks justice

Her mother, holding a copy of the Holy Quran, also pleaded for justice, saying the family had no support and was relying solely on God. Relatives told The Balochistan Post that Sughra had been abducted while on her way to a tailor with her younger sister, and was later released in critical condition. They alleged that Khidrani's political influence might allow him to escape justice.

Local police confirmed that a formal complaint had been lodged and an investigation opened, but no arrests have been made so far, The Balochistan post stated.

The case has drawn condemnation from activists and political voices. Sabiha Baloch, leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), strongly denounced the crime, calling the death squads "not only criminal gangs but beasts in the hands of bigger savages." She alleged that such groups are responsible for kidnappings, extortion, drug trafficking, and the sexual exploitation of women and children.

Sabiha urged society to stand up against such abuses: “Every person whose voice is heard must raise it against these atrocities. God has sent your children as human beings -- do not let them become beasts.” As reported by The Balochistan Post, there has been a series of events like these in Khuzdar. In an earlier incident, members of a militia allegedly linked to former Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri were accused of abducting a woman, which sparked protests but ended without accountability. Human rights groups told The Balochistan Post that these state-backed death squads continue to operate with impunity. Without serious action, they warned, such crimes will only continue.