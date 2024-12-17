Wisconsin tragedy marks 202nd school shooting of 2024: Teen shooter identified, Biden urges Congress to act

A devastating shooting unfolded on Monday at Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin, Madison, leaving a teacher and a student dead and six children and a teacher injured.

A devastating shooting unfolded on Monday at Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin, Madison, leaving a teacher and a student dead and six children and a teacher injured. The shooter, identified as 15-year-old female student Natalie Rupnow, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police reports.

The shooting occurred just days before the school was set to break for Christmas, sending shockwaves through the tight-knit community. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes confirmed that officers responding to the scene did not discharge their weapons, and early evidence indicates the shooter died by suicide. Investigators believe the assailant used a 9mm pistol during the attack.

Out of caution, nine public schools in the surrounding area were temporarily placed on lockdown as authorities worked to secure the scene.

Joe Biden condemns Wisconsin school shooting

US President Joe Biden condemned a "shocking and unconscionable" shooting at a school in Wisconsin on Monday, saying the incident underscored yet again the need for tighter gun laws.

“Today, families in Madison, Wisconsin, are grieving the loss of those who were killed and wounded at Abundant Life Christian School. It’s shocking and unconscionable,” Biden said.

“We need Congress to act. Now," he urged.

“From Newtown to Uvalde, Parkland to Madison, to so many other shootings that don’t receive attention – it is unacceptable that we are unable to protect our children from this scourge of gun violence. We cannot continue to accept it as normal. Every child deserves to feel safe in their class room. Students across our country should be learning how to read and write – not having to learn how to duck and cover,” the president added in a statement.

Biden said that he and Jill Biden are praying for the victims, and are grateful for the law enforcement who arrived at the scene quickly. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes has said that authorities reached the school within just three minutes of receiving a 911 call.

“At my direction, my team has reached out to local officials to offer further support as needed,” Biden wrote.

He continued, “My administration has taken aggressive action to combat the gun violence epidemic. We passed the most significant gun safety legislation in nearly 30 years, I have taken more executive action to reduce gun violence than any other President in history, and I created the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention. But more is needed. Congress must pass commonsense gun safety laws: Universal background checks. A national red flag law. A ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.”

“We can never accept senseless violence that traumatizes children, their families, and tears entire communities apart,” Biden concluded.

Abundant Life Christian School, a nondenominational institution serving about 390 students from kindergarten through high school, addressed the tragedy in a social media post, asking for prayers for their “Challenger Family.” Founded in 1978, the school emphasizes a Christ-centered academic environment and is accredited by the Association of Christian Schools International.

Alarming trend of shootings in US schools

The shooting marks yet another alarming act of school gun violence in the US Just two weeks ago, a 56-year-old gunman critically injured two kindergartners in California before taking his own life.

The Madison tragedy underscores the ongoing issue of gun violence on school grounds. According to Everytown for Gun Safety, there have been at least 202 incidents of gunfire on US school campuses in 2024 alone, resulting in 56 deaths and 147 injuries.

The deadliest school shooting this year occurred in September at Apalachee High School in Georgia, where a 14-year-old student used a semiautomatic rifle to kill four people and injure nine others.

Research from KFF indicates firearms have become the leading cause of death among children in recent years, amplifying calls for action to prevent future tragedies.

As Madison mourns this heartbreaking loss, questions remain about how to ensure the safety of students and staff in schools across the nation. The tragic events at Abundant Life Christian School will undoubtedly leave lasting scars on the community while reigniting urgent debates over gun control and mental health support in the United States.

