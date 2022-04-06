Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why Taliban banned opium cultivation in Afghanistan

    After regaining control over Afghanistan about nine months ago, the Taliban was under immense pressure from its neighbouring countries, including Russia, China, and Iran to put a complete ban on its harvest.

    Why Taliban banned opium cultivation in Afghanistan
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    Kabul, First Published Apr 6, 2022, 5:41 PM IST

    The Taliban rulers of Afghanistan recently announced a ban on the cultivation of drugs, including opium, in the country. To note, Afghanistan accounts for around 90 per cent of global production. On the direction of its supreme leader, the interim government being run by the Taliban also stated that anyone found violating the orders will be dealt with under Islamic law. 

    Taliban spokesperson said that the cultivators will be sent to jail and their crops burned if they cultivate poppy. 

    Why was opium and poppy cultivation banned?

    After regaining control over Afghanistan about nine months ago, the Taliban was under immense pressure from its neighbouring countries, including Russia, China, and Iran to put a complete ban on its harvest. 

    Talibani leadership is of the opinion that agreeing to the demands of these countries would help in getting the recognition at international level. Recently, Russian officials and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi had visited the country and held talks with the Taliban government. 

    It has been learnt that Beijing had promised to invest in sectors like healthcare and mining and also provide financial support to the cash-starved country. Wang Yi had also asked the Taliban to act against the East Turkistan Islamic Movement.

    How will poppy cultivation impact Afghanistan?

    In its report released in November last year, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes found that the cultivation of poppy rose by 8 per cent in 2021 to 6,800 tonnes against last year. The UNODC had cautioned that the global markets could be flooded with around 320 tonnes of pure heroin trafficked from the country.

    The farmers have shifted to opium poppy cultivation after the country's economic conditions deteriorated in a bid they would get more revenue from the traditional cultivation of wheat and other food grains. 

    UNODC findings stated that the income from Afghanistan's opiates amounted to $1.8-2.7 billion in 2021 in the country. They earn much larger profits in supplying illicit drugs outside Afghanistan.

    In view of banning opium cultivation, Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi has requested the international community's assistance in helping find alternative businesses for farmers.

    Prior to this ban, the Taliban had slapped a similar restriction on the trade of opium in 1997. It was lifted after the Taliban was thrown out of power in 2001 by the United States and its allies.

    After poppy, what next?

    Taliban leaders have said that the use of wine and the trade, processing and smuggling of drugs including heroin, sheesha, tablets, hashish, and other prohibited items would be banned in the next phase.

    Also Read: Taliban ban women from boarding flights without male companions

    Also Read: Taliban orders shutting down of secondary girl schools in Afghanistan just hours after reopening

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2022, 5:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pakistan political crisis: SC adjourns hearing on National Assembly deputy speaker's ruling till tomorrow-dnm

    Pakistan political crisis: SC adjourns hearing on National Assembly deputy speaker’s ruling till tomorrow

    How to Murder Your Husband writer goes on trial for murdering her husband-dnm

    ‘How to Murder Your Husband’ writer goes on trial for murdering her husband

    To increase challenges: US to target Russian investment in fresh sanctions - adt

    To increase challenges: US to target Russian investment in fresh sanctions

    Sri Lanka economic crisis deepens Probe on against cops for stopping soldiers on bike Prez revokes emergency gcw

    Sri Lanka crisis deepens: Probe on against cops for stopping soldiers on bike, Prez revokes emergency

    UK man 70 caught driving without valid licence since he was 12 gcw

    70-yr-old UK man caught driving without valid licence since 50 years

    Recent Stories

    Manchester Uniteds Paul Pogba willing to wait for Juventus despite PSG contract offer - Reports-ayh

    Paul Pogba willing to wait for Juventus despite PSG contract offer - Reports

    Pakistan political crisis: SC adjourns hearing on National Assembly deputy speaker's ruling till tomorrow-dnm

    Pakistan political crisis: SC adjourns hearing on National Assembly deputy speaker’s ruling till tomorrow

    Then and Now: Richa Chadha's shocking transformation secret out (Pictures) RBA

    Then and Now: Richa Chadha's shocking transformation secret out (Pictures)

    How to Murder Your Husband writer goes on trial for murdering her husband-dnm

    ‘How to Murder Your Husband’ writer goes on trial for murdering her husband

    Tata Motors unveil concept of electric vehicle SUV Curvv all you need to know watch gcw

    Tata Motors unveil concept of electric vehicle SUV Curvv; Watch

    Recent Videos

    Isolate defeat BJP: CPI-M agenda at brainstorming session in Kannur-dnm

    ‘Isolate, defeat BJP’: CPI-M agenda at brainstorming session in Kannur

    Video Icon
    CPI-Marxist Communists in India Russia-Ukraine war

    What Communists in India think of Russia-Ukraine war

    Video Icon
    Azaan row: Hindu seer sings bhajan using loudspeaker; activists give memorandum against Azaan to cops-ycb

    Azaan row: Hindu seer sings bhajan using loudspeaker; activists give memorandum against Azaan to cops

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, KKR vs MI, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma has been a fun captain - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Rohit Sharma has been a fun captain" - Tim David

    Video Icon
    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Video Icon