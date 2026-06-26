At least seven foreign nationals, including citizens of Spain, Brazil, China, Italy and Portugal, have been confirmed among the 235 people killed in Venezuela's twin earthquakes. Here is what is known about the overseas victims so far.

The latest death toll from the twin earthquakes that rattled Venezuela on Wednesday stands at 235, and foreign nationals have been confirmed among the deceased.

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Here is what we know about the identities of the overseas victims:

Two Spaniards

The death of two Spanish nationals were confirmed by their relatives, Spain's foreign ministry said on Friday, without giving specifics.

Eighty Spaniards were unaccounted for, the foreign ministry added.

Two Brazilians

The foreign ministry of Brazil, which shares a border with Venezuela, said Thursday that two of its citizens -- a man and a woman -- had died in the disaster.

The government was providing their relatives with consular assistance, the ministry said.

One Italian-Venezuelan

A man in his mid-50s, born in Caracas and holding both Italian and Venezuelan nationality, was killed when a building collapsed in the hardest-hit region of La Guaira, Rome's foreign ministry said.

Italy estimates there are about 170,000 Italian passport-holders in Venezuela.

Two Chinese

Two Chinese nationals were confirmed among the victims of the earthquakes as of Thursday afternoon, Beijing's state news agency Xinhua reported, citing the embassy in Caracas.

The embassy posted a statement on its official WeChat account, urging Chinese citizens in Venezuela to "take precautions against secondary disasters caused by aftershocks and (other) earthquakes.

One Portuguese

Portugal's foreign ministry said it "confirms the first death of a Portuguese citizen" in the quakes.

The man was pulled alive from the rubble but died on his way to the hospital, the ministry said on X.

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