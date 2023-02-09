Who is Paula Hurd, Bill Gates' rumoured partner? Know all about her

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is said to be dating Paula Hurd, widow of former Oracle CEO Mark Hurd. She was pictured with Bill Gates at the Australian Open in Melbourne and the two were also spotted walking together around the city last month. Here's everything you need to know about her.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is in a relationship with Paula Hurd, the widow of Mark Hurd, the CEO of the software company Oracle, according to reports. According to reports, Paula, 60, and Bill Gates, 67, have been dating for more than a year.

Hurd and Gates were seen together in a photo taken at the Australian Open last month. They were observed watching the game while seated next to one other. They also travelled to Sydney, where Gates met with Anthony Albanese, the prime minister of Australia.

Paula, a former tech executive, is now an event planner and philanthropist. In October 2019 after a protracted fight with cancer, Paula's husband passed away. With her husband, she had two daughters: Kathryn and Kelly. When Mark passed away, his estimated net worth was $500 million.

According to her profile on Baylor University, she earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Texas at Austin in 1984.

Hurd started a long career in sales and alliance management with the software business NCR after graduating from college (National Cash Register). For banks and retailers, the company is a leading enterprise provider of software, hardware, and services.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Paula creates and plans a variety of "memorable" event experiences for private, professional, and charity events.

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates announced their divorce in May 2021 after nearly 30 years of marriage. The divorce was finalised in August 2021. In August 2021, the divorce was finally finalised. Gates and Melinda are parents to three kids: son Rory, 23, daughter Jennifer, 26, and Phoebe, 20.

Gates previously admitted in an interview that he is open to dating romantically again after his divorce.

