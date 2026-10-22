US-born IT entrepreneur Neville Roy Singham is facing scrutiny following BJP allegations of a foreign-funded plot to orchestrate a regime change in India. The controversy links Singham to the Congress party, global activist networks, and the NewsClick foreign funding case.

The US-born IT entrepreneur Neville Roy Singham, at the center of a political debate, is in the limelight following an alleged attempt to bring about “regime change" in India. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey promised to hold a news conference on what he calls a network of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Singham, cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, internet gambling and a bigger political movement.

The allegations come amid a broader BJP offensive accusing the Congress and opposition leaders of attempting to destabilise the Narendra Modi government through protests and alleged links with international activist networks. BJP leaders have also drawn attention to demonstrations in India and abroad, suggesting that seemingly separate movements may be connected through shared political messaging.

What Are BJP Leaders Saying?

BJP leaders' allegations that foreign activist networks are trying to transform political rallies into a larger campaign against India's elected government are at the heart of the most recent dispute.

A study titled Global Chaos Inc Grows to 101 Groups, quoted by BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari, claims that groups in many nations have coordinated or amplified propaganda connected to protests. He has cited reports of connections between activist organisations and Singham-affiliated groups, as well as references to protests in Albania, France, Spain, and India.

Additionally, Bhandari has questioned the Congress leadership's dealings with members of the global political group Progressive International. He has said that in order to determine whether foreign networks are influencing political mobilisation in India, these links should be investigated.

BJP officials have also connected the scandal to calls for accountability from election authorities and demonstrations over electoral registers. They have presented these events as a component of a larger scheme to incite political unrest.

So, who is Neville Roy Singham, how did he become wealthy, and why is he being scrutinised in India and abroad for his financial ties to advocacy groups and the media?

When Did Neville Roy Singham Came Under Scrutiny?

Singham first became a major subject of scrutiny in India in 2023, when a New York Times investigation examined his financial relationships with organisations associated with left-wing political advocacy and media.

In the late 1980s, Singham, an American-born technology entrepreneur, established the software consultancy ThoughtWorks. In 2017, he allegedly sold the business for around $785 million to private equity firm Apax Partners.

He then directed funds into political and advocacy organisations, such as those engaged in activism, media, and research. Concerns over his network's purported ties to China have centred on the fact that he later established his base in Shanghai.

Singham has denied claims that he follows orders from the Communist Party of China or operates on behalf of the Chinese government. Despite this, his political views and the groups he supports have drawn criticism over the possibility that financial ties may be used for reasons other than traditional charity.

What Is The NewsClick Case?

Following reports about suspected financial relationships between Singham and the news organization, Indian authorities probed the origins and flow of cash received by NewsClick. In October 2023, Delhi Police arrested Purkayastha and the platform’s chief of human resources, Amit Chakraborty, in a case related to charges of unlawful foreign funding and propagation of pro-China themes.

NewsClick and its colleagues have denied the charges. The case pushed issues of international finance, middlemen and editorial independence into the public conversation.

Singham has been linked through funding relationships to organisations including The People’s Forum, BreakThrough News and Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research. These organisations operate in political advocacy, media and research.

In India, the most prominent controversy involving Singham has centred on NewsClick, the digital news platform founded by Prabir Purkayastha.

What makes the new scandal different is its direct political focus: it is not just about supporting a media organization but also about charges of the probable junction of international activist networks, cryptocurrencies and political mobilisation. For India, the controversy raises important questions about transparency in foreign funding and the integrity of political mobilisation.