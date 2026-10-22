PM Narendra Modi and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk held delegation-level talks in New Delhi to review bilateral relations and strengthen the Strategic Partnership, aiming to deepen cooperation in trade, defence, technology, and other sectors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk on Thursday held delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi to review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations between India and Poland and explore avenues for further strengthening their Strategic Partnership.

The Indian delegation included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, while Tusk was accompanied by members of his delegation.

The talks come during Tusk's official visit to India from October 21 to 23, aimed at deepening cooperation across trade, defence, technology, space and other areas of mutual interest.

High-Level Engagements in New Delhi

Earlier in the day, the Polish Prime Minister paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, where he laid a wreath at the memorial dedicated to the Father of the Nation.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also called on Tusk on Thursday and discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation across a wide range of sectors.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Pleased to call on Prime Minister Donald Tusk @donaldtuskof Poland. Appreciated his sharing thoughts on deepening India - Poland cooperation across a wide range of domains.” He also expressed anticipation for Tusk's meeting with Prime Minister Modi to advance the bilateral Strategic Partnership.

Boosting Economic and Strategic Cooperation

Tusk arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. He is accompanied by Poland's Minister of Finance and Economy Andrzej Domanski and a business delegation.

As part of his visit, Tusk is scheduled to participate in the India-Poland Business Forum in New Delhi before travelling to Bengaluru on October 23 to engage with leaders from India's information technology and space sectors.

India and Poland elevated their bilateral relationship to a Strategic Partnership during Modi's visit to Poland in August 2024.

Tusk's current visit marks the first visit by a Polish Prime Minister to India since 2010. Former Polish Ambassador to India Adam Burakowski has said that both countries aim to increase annual bilateral trade from approximately USD 6 billion to USD 10 billion. He also highlighted opportunities for cooperation in defence and space technology.

The Ministry of External Affairs has said Tusk's visit would provide fresh impetus to the India-Poland Strategic Partnership and further strengthen longstanding ties between the two countries.