Who is Kash Patel? Indian-American lawyer tapped by Donald Trump to lead FBI

Indian-American Kashyap "Kash" Patel has emerged as US President-elect Donald Trump's choice to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) if he secures another term in the White House. Known for his steadfast loyalty to Trump and his advocacy for dismantling the so-called "deep state," Patel's potential appointment highlights Trump's dissatisfaction with current FBI leadership.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump praised Patel describing him as a "brilliant lawyer, investigator, and 'America First' fighter." He credited Patel for his role in exposing what Trump calls the "Russia Hoax" during his first term.

Patel, 44, has openly discussed his plans to overhaul the FBI. Speaking on the conservative Shawn Ryan Show, he proposed dismantling the FBI's intelligence-gathering units and repurposing its Washington headquarters. "The biggest problem the FBI has had has come out of its intel shops. I'd shut down the Hoover building on day one and reopen it as a museum of the deep state," he declared.

Patel would reportedly work alongside Trump's proposed Attorney General Pam Bondi to realign the FBI with its foundational principles of Fidelity, Bravery, and Integrity. His nomination highlights Trump's ongoing grievances with the FBI, particularly regarding its handling of investigations into him, including the Mar-a-Lago raid over classified documents.

Who is Kash Patel?

Born in Queens, New York, to Gujarati parents who emigrated from East Africa, Patel's upbringing in a Hindu household shaped his worldview. A senior-yearbook quote attributed to Jewish theologian Abraham Joshua Heschel, "Racism is man's gravest threat - the maximum of hatred for a minimum reason," reflects his early stance on social justice issues.

After earning a law degree, Patel worked as a public defender in Florida before joining the Department of Justice (DOJ) as a prosecutor. He handled high-profile international terrorism cases, which brought him to the attention of Congressman Devin Nunes, then chair of the House Intelligence Committee. Nunes appointed Patel as senior counsel for counterterrorism, where he played a key role in the Republican inquiry into the FBI's Russia investigation.

During Trump's presidency, Patel served as Chief of Staff to the Acting Defense Secretary, influencing national security policies while facing allegations of acting as an unofficial backchannel to Ukraine.

