Carlo Acutis' canonization drew large crowds to the Vatican and his tomb in Assisi. A shrine also exists at his London baptism site. Acutis died of leukaemia in 2006 at the age of 15 and has been dubbed as “God's Influencer”

Bengaluru: Pope Leo XIV on Sunday, September 7 officially proclaimed Italian teenager Carlo Acutis the Catholic Church's first millennial saint, to applause from thousands of faithful gathered at the Vatican. Acutis, who died of leukaemia in 2006 at the age of 15, has been dubbed "God's Influencer" for his efforts to spread the Catholic faith online. Although his canonisation was originally scheduled for late April, it was delayed following the passing of Pope Francis. Since the announcement, Assisi, the Italian hillside town where Carlo’s body rests in a wax tomb, has drawn more than a million pilgrims. Another place connected to Carlo has also seen rising numbers of visitors: Our Lady of Dolours Church in Chelsea, London, where he was baptised in 1991. The baptismal font remains at the back of the church, while a former confessional has been turned into a shrine. Inside, a reliquary holds a strand of his hair.

Who was Carlo Acutis?

Carlo Acutis was born on May 3, 1991, in London, while his parents, wealthy Italians working in finance, were temporarily living there. The family soon returned to Milan, Italy, where Carlo grew up. Although his parents were not particularly devout Catholics at the time, Carlo displayed an unusually deep religious faith from a very young age, which eventually drew his entire family back into regular church practice. Carlo developed a strong connection to the Catholic Church early in life. He attended Mass daily, prayed the rosary, and devoted time to Eucharistic adoration—sitting in prayer before the consecrated host, which Catholics believe is the body of Christ. His devotion was so strong that even his peers and teachers noticed his spiritual maturity. He also helped the poor by sharing food and showing kindness to those in need.

Carlo was not only deeply religious but also exceptionally skilled with computers and coding. From a young age, he studied university-level programming and web design, creating websites long before social media became common. His most famous digital project was a website that catalogued Eucharistic miracles—196 events throughout church history that the faithful believe demonstrate the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist. This site, still accessible today in nearly 20 languages, remains one of his lasting contributions.

Because he combined faith with modern technology, Carlo earned the nickname “God’s Influencer.” He used his talents to spread Catholic teachings rather than chase fame. Remarkably, despite being a teenager, he limited himself to just one hour of video games per week, believing real-life relationships and faith were far more important than digital distractions. He lived a balanced, relatable teenage life. He enjoyed football, video games, and animals, but never let these overshadow his faith. Friends and classmates described him as approachable, humble, and generous. To many young Catholics, Carlo represents the “saint next door”, an ordinary teenager who chose to live with extraordinary faith.

Illness and Death

In October 2006, at just 15 years old, Carlo was diagnosed with acute leukemia. His illness progressed rapidly, and within days he had passed away. Before his death, he offered his suffering to God, saying he wanted it “for the Pope and the Church.” Carlo was buried in Assisi, Italy, a town associated with St. Francis of Assisi, one of his heroes. His body, preserved in a wax tomb, lies in a glass casket in Assisi, where millions of pilgrims have since visited. Dressed in jeans, Nike sneakers, and a sweatshirt, he appears much like any modern teenager. Carlo was beatified in 2020 after the Vatican confirmed a miracle attributed to his intercession. A second miracle was later approved in 2024, clearing the way for canonization. Pope Francis strongly supported his cause, emphasizing the Church’s need for a relatable modern saint in the digital era.