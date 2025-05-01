Lt General Muhammad Asim Malik's appointment comes amid heightened tensions with India following the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Pakistan has appointed its current spy chief, Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik, as the new National Security Adviser (NSA), amid growing tensions with India over the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Malik's appointment was announced through a Cabinet Division notification on Tuesday. The notification stated, "Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik HI (M), DG (I), shall hold the additional charge of the National Security Adviser, with immediate effect."

It is the first time a serving Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director general will simultaneously hold both crucial positions.

Lt Gen Malik, who assumed the role of ISI chief in October 2024, becomes Pakistan's tenth National Security Adviser. The position had remained vacant for two years following the departure of Dr Moeed Yusuf in April 2022, when the Pakistan Tehreek-iInsaf government was removed from power.

It is believed that Pakistan assigned the additional role of NSA to the ISI chief in view of India's strict action after the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Pakistan is apprehensive of India's firm stance and appears to be under constant pressure. It fears strong retaliation from India.

Pakistan continues ceasefire violation along LoC

Pakistan continues its provocations at the border and consistently violates the ceasefire. The Indian Army has effectively responded to the Pakistan Army's unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control (LoC) on the night of April 30 and May 1 in areas opposite Kupwara district as well as in the Uri and Akhnoor sectors in Jammu and Kashmir (J-K), officials said.

According to the Indian Army, the Indian troops responded swiftly and effectively to the unprovoked small arms firing by the Pakistan Army.

This is the seventh consecutive day of India's effective retaliation since the Pakistan Army's unprovoked small arms firing on the night of 25-26.

Earlier, the Indian Army effectively responded to Pakistan's small arms firing across the LoC in Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor sectors in the Jammu region.