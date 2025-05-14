Anita Anand, appointed Canada's new Foreign Minister in a cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Mark Carney, is an Indian-origin politician. Known for her leadership in defence, she has represented Oakville East and earned respect in Canadian politics.

Ottawa: In a significant Cabinet reshuffle, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has appointed Anita Anand, an Indian-origin politician, as the new Foreign Minister of Canada. Anand, who has previously served in various high-ranking roles, including as the country’s Defence Minister, replaces Melanie Joly, who is now the Minister of Industry.

Anita Anand, a senior member of the Liberal Party, took the oath of office with her hand placed on the Bhagavad Gita, continuing a tradition she has followed during her past Cabinet appointments. This reshuffle comes as Prime Minister Carney seeks to rejuvenate his newly elected government, balancing experience with diversity and appointing a Cabinet that includes 28 ministers and new secretaries of state.

Speaking after her appointment, Anand expressed her gratitude and commitment to her new role. “I am honoured to be named Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs. I look forward to working with Prime Minister Mark Carney and our team to build a safer, fairer world and deliver for Canadians,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Anand represents Oakville East in the House of Commons, having secured victory in the 2025 federal election. She had previously represented Oakville in the House of Commons from 2019 to 2025 and held several key roles, including Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Minister of National Defence, and President of the Treasury Board. Anand has earned praise for her focused approach, especially during her time as Defence Minister, and has become a well-respected figure in Canadian politics.

About Anita Anand

Anita Anand was born on May 20, 1967, in Kentville, Nova Scotia, to Indian immigrant parents. Her mother, Saroj D Ram, hails from Punjab, while her father, SV Anand, is from Tamil Nadu. Her parents moved to Canada in the early 1960s, where Anand was raised alongside her two sisters, Gita and Sonia.

At the age of 18, Anand moved to Ontario to pursue a degree in political science and went on to complete an Honours Bachelor of Arts in Jurisprudence from Oxford University. She furthered her studies with a bachelor’s and master’s degree in law from Dalhousie University and the University of Toronto, respectively.

Anand's career in law, teaching, and public service has been marked by distinction, and she has gained a reputation for her disciplined and focused approach. She became the first Hindu to serve in Canada’s federal Cabinet in 2019, a historic moment for the country. Her leadership, especially during her tenure as Defence Minister, has earned her widespread respect.

In her personal life, Anand is married to John Knowlton, a Canadian lawyer and business executive. The couple has four children and resides in Oakville, Ontario. With her new appointment as Foreign Minister, Anand will continue to make strides in Canada’s political landscape, representing the country on the global stage.