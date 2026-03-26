White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed reports of US-Iran peace talks as 'speculation,' affirming nothing is official. She highlighted VP JD Vance's consistent, active role in national security, following reports Iran prefers him for talks.

Iran Peace Talks Report 'Speculation'

US White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday said that the reports of possible peace talks with Iran to be held in Pakistan are 'speculation'. Leavitt, while briefing the media, said that nothing is to be considered official unless it is announced by the White House. "I've seen that speculation. Nothing is official until it is announced by this White House. We aren't going to get ahead of ourselves," she said.

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White House on VP Vance's Role

When asked what has changed now that US Vice President JD Vance has become an active participant in the Iran war, Leavitt said that he had always been showing an active involvement. "Nothing has changed. The Vice President has always been a key member of the national security team and the President's right-hand man. He was instrumental in the 12-day war negotiations and the ceasefire in Gaza. Any reporting suggesting otherwise is false," she said.

Iranian representatives on Wednesday told the Trump administration that they do not want to re-enter negotiations with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and would prefer to engage with US Vice President JD Vance, CNN reported, citing sources.

Leavitt Defers on 'Present' and Iraq Attack

On being asked about a "very big present" the Iranians gave the US President, if it was that oil tanker carrying two million barrels that made it through the Strait of Hormuz, Leavitt said, "I will let the President speak on that at the appropriate time."

Upon being asked about reports indicating Iraq's government is planning to protest an attack on a military clinic that killed seven soldiers. And if the US was responsible, Leavitt said, "I'll have to check with the Pentagon on that and get back to you."

US Troop Deployment to Middle East

On being asked about the fact that Speaker Johnson described the conflict as "wrapping up" but the 82nd Airborne Division is currently deploying, and if the White House see this as winding down or changing shape, Leavitt said that the US is meeting its goals expeditiously. "As I said, we are meeting our goals expeditiously. The President likes to maintain options, and it is the Pentagon's job to provide those options. For specific troop movements, I'd refer you to them," she said.

Meanwhile, the US has ordered the deployment of approximately 2,500 US soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East, a Department of Defence official told Al Jazeera. According to the official, the forces scheduled for deployment include commanders and logistical support elements from the division's 1st Combat Brigade. (ANI)