Israeli Police spokesperson Dean Elsdunne detailed the March 1 attack in Beit Shemesh, accusing Iran of targeting a residential area with cluster missiles, resulting in the deaths of nine civilians, including a 13-year-old.

Iran targeted civilians in Beit Shemesh, says Israeli Police

Israeli Police International Press Spokesperson Dean Elsdunne recalled the March 1 attack in Beit Shemesh, Jerusalem, in which nine people were killed, accusing Iran of targeting civilians with cluster missiles. Speaking with ANI, Dean Elsdunne detailed the destruction caused in the attack as he stood among the rubble of the residential area at the heart of Beit Shemesh. "Right now, we are in the heart of Beit Shemesh, a residential community. A Synagogue once stood, houses once stood here. Inside these homes were family members. This was the target of the Iranian regime. On March 1st, the Israel Police immediately responded to this scene here in Beit Shemesh, where we got a report of a direct impact. We had to declare 9 civilians deceased here," he said.

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Victims aged 13 to 76

Dean Elsdunne said that the casualties ranged from the ages of 13 to 76 in the attack, as he shared the details of rescue operations that were carried out following the attack. "Heartbreaking, because these range from the ages of 13 to 76. We had to activate specialised units to come remove this rubble, to come clear the explosive ordnance, and this scene here in Beit Shemesh is one of dozens of scenes that we had to respond to," he said.

'Iran wants to kill as many civilians as possible'

He slammed Iran for allegedly using cluster missiles to target the residential areas, highlighting the threat of the regime, which he said: "wants to kill as many civilians as possible". He named this tendency of Iran behind Israel's resolve to stop them from acquiring nuclear weapons. "In Tel Aviv and other areas of Central Israel, we were constantly being targeted by cluster missiles. There is only one purpose for using such an explosive: to kill as many civilians as possible and to rain terror on our communities. This terror attempt by the Iranian regime is exactly what Israel is trying to prevent from reaching different areas around the world," he said.

Context: Iran's Retaliatory Strikes

The Iranian strikes were carried out following US-Israel joint military strikes on Iran that led to the death of the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran launched a wave of attacks, using drones and missiles, targeting multiple Arab countries in the region as a retaliatory action by the Islamic Republic before reaching a temporary truce with the US. (ANI)