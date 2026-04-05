Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated after Pakistan’s Defence Minister threatened a forceful response to any Indian military action, including strikes deep into its territory. He accused India of planning a “false-flag operation” to justify an attack.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated sharply after Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif issued a stark warning, saying Islamabad would respond forcefully to any future military action by India, even extending strikes deep into Indian territory.

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Speaking to reporters in Sialkot, Asif said, “If India tries to stage any false flag operation this time, then God-willingly, we will take it to Kolkata.”

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His remarks came amid allegations that India could be planning a “false-flag operation” to justify action against Pakistan. He claimed such a move could involve “laying down some bodies somewhere and saying they were terrorists,” though he provided no evidence to support the accusation.

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The statement marks a significant escalation in rhetoric, with Asif warning that any “future misadventure” by India would not go unanswered and could push conflict beyond previously seen limits.

The comments follow a broader war of words between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. India has also taken a strong stance, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh earlier warning that any provocation would invite “unprecedented and decisive” retaliation, underlining the fragile security environment in the region.

Asif further stressed that Pakistan’s response to aggression would be firm, previously stating it would be “swift, calibrated, and decisive,” reinforcing Islamabad’s readiness for escalation if tensions worsen.

The exchange highlights growing mistrust and heightened alertness on both sides, with analysts warning that such aggressive rhetoric increases the risk of miscalculation. With a history of conflicts and ongoing geopolitical friction, any escalation between India and Pakistan carries serious implications for regional stability and global security.

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