Serbian journalist Goran Eror apologised live on TV for years of biased reporting after the ruling party's election defeat. His viral statement led to RTV's editor-in-chief resigning and made the agricultural reporter a symbol of journalistic integrity.

The Serbian journalist, Goran Eror, has publicly stated apologised on live TV for ‘one-sided’ reporting following the ruling party, the Serbian Progressive Party, defeat in the recently concluded parliamentary election to the opposition Student List movement.

The Serbian Progressive Party, led by incumbent President Aleksandar Vucic, suffered an electoral defeat by a margin of 25 seats in the early parliamentary election held on Sunday, October 25. Student List, which made its electoral debut, won by a decisive margin of 52.73% of the total vote share, while securing 141 parliamentary seats.

Aleksandar Vucic, who had been serving as Serbia’s President since 2017, had resigned from the presidency a month prior to lead the SNS campaign for Prime Minister. However, Vucic’s party’s electoral defeat dashed the hopes of him returning to executive leadership as Prime Minister.

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Serbian Reporter’s Public Apology Goes ,Viral

As the ruling party, the Serbian Progressive Party, suffered an electoral setback in the 2026 Serbian Parliament elections, the reporter, Goran Eror, went live on air to deliver an unscripted statement during the main news broadcast on Radio Television of Vojvodina (RTV).

In a video that went viral on social media, Eror admitted that the network had failed in its editorial duties by delivering uncritically biased coverage and failing to ask critical questions during Aleksander Vucic’s tenure as President.

“For many years, the public broadcaster failed to fulfill its role,” Goran Eror said.

“Things went unsaid, a blind eye was turned, information was one-sided, reporting was uncritical, and the right questions were not asked — or no questions were asked at all. And for that, we owe our viewers an apology,” he added.

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Following a public apology to the people of Serbia by Goran Eror, RTV’s Editor-in-Chief Nenad Cacic resigned from his post. Cacic stepped down at the request of several staff members and RTV General Director Goran Karadzic and was replaced by Blazo Popovic, while Predrang Novkovic was appointed as the new program director.

Novak Djokovic’s support for the student movement also garnered significant attention following the historic election result, expressing his admiration for the youth-led political shift, praising the students for their dignity, resilience, and perseverance

Who is Goran Eror?

Goran Eror was a little-known journalist outside Serbia until his public apology turned him into an overnight international symbol of journalistic integrity and accountability. Eror hails from Rivica, Irig municipality of the Syrmia District in Vojvodina, Serbia. He comes from a farming family background.

Eror studied at a secondary economics school in Ruma before pursuing a degree in Finance, Banking, and Insurance at the University of Novi Sad’s Faculty of Economics. Goran Eror began his career in media by hosting a student show, Akademac, before moving to Radio Television of Vojvodina (RTV), where he started as a regional public broadcaster and hosted agrarian and economic shows, including the programme Brazde.

In 2018, Goran Eror earned recognition as the best agricultural journalist, bestowed upon him by the Cooperative Union of Vojvodina. Later, Eror moved on to anchoring mainstream news broadcasts at RTV.

Apart from his career in the media, Goran Eror is involved in farming, given his family background, and personally manages 22 hectares of land and leverages his professional experience to serve as the president of the Association of New Generation Farmers to advocate for the young generation of farmers in the region.

Now, Goran Eror has been in the news for his unscripted public apology following the Aleksandar Vucic-led Serbian Progressive Party’s electoral defeat in the Serbian Parliamentary Elections.

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