The BJP has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of allegedly manhandling a pregnant woman journalist during a recent protest in Delhi. While BJP leaders strongly condemned the incident, social media users questioned the media organisation's decision to send a pregnant reporter into a massive crowd.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of allegedly manhandling a pregnant woman journalist who was covering a protest in Delhi on October 12. BJP leaders claimed that the journalist was pushed to the ground and sustained injuries that required hospitalisation.

The allegations were raised by BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari, Delhi BJP vice-president Rajesh Bhatia and BJP MLA Umang Bajaj. The claims have triggered a political exchange over the treatment of journalists and the conduct of public representatives.

In his post on X, Bhandari wrote: “3 month pregnant Female journalist Richa Parashar was thrashed by Rahul Gandhi when she was covering her protest! Female journalist is admitted, she recounts the horrror!”

The BJP spokesperson further said: “Every person should listen to this horror to know how big a goon Rahul Gandhi is & how hollow is his slogan Smash The Patriachy”

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He further alleged that no Congress worker came forward to help the journalist and that party members instead attempted to cast aspersions on her.

“Rahul Gandhi, who speaks of 'smashing the patriarchy', behaved like a goon today. You might have seen how he shoved his own Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, backwards. He elbows his own workers, and the way he manhandled a female journalist makes it clear that Rahul Gandhi is a man filled with hatred, in every fibre of his being, for this country's democracy and its women,” Bhandari said.

How Did Social Media React?

A user said, "Why was a pregnant journalist sent in a massive crowd anyway? Give her a desk job of running IT cell." Another user wrote: “Is this the time to ask a pregnant lady to cover such a large protest…. How inhuman her bosses can be…”

A third user said, “Please do a better job sir, even manufacturing needs better creativity than this. Sack the script writer.” A forth user added, “A criminal case should be registered against the boss or editor who assigned a pregnant woman to cover a protest involving such a massive crowd, if the decision involved criminal negligence or a violation of applicable laws. Who made this decision, and why was her safety not given priority? Those responsible for putting her at risk must be held accountable.”