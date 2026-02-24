On the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine has preserved its independence. He also asserted that Putin has already started World War III and called for more air defence support and production licenses.

Zelenskyy on 4th anniversary: 'We have defended our independence'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday marked four years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, declaring that Kyiv has preserved its independence and thwarted Moscow's initial objectives.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said, "Today marks exactly four years since Putin started his three-day push to take Kyiv. And that says a great deal about our resistance, about how Ukraine has fought all this time," referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/2026183302969774260

He added, "Behind those words stand millions of our people, immense courage, incredibly hard work, endurance, and the long path Ukraine has been pursuing since February 24."

Reflecting on the trajectory of the conflict, the Ukrainian leader asserted that despite the prolonged and devastating war, the country has safeguarded its sovereignty. "Looking back at the beginning of the invasion and reflecting on today, we have every right to say: we have defended our independence, we have not lost our statehood; Putin has not achieved his goals. He has not broken Ukrainians; he has not won this war," he said.

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine remains committed to securing a just peace."We have preserved Ukraine, and we will do everything to secure peace and justice. Glory to Ukraine!", he said.

'Putin has already started World War III'

Earlier on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday stated that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin "has already started" World War III following Moscow's invasion, stressing that Kyiv is acting as a frontline to prevent the conflict from escalating globally.

In a series of posts on X summarising his recent interview with the BBC, Zelenskyy said that there are differing opinions on whether the war in Ukraine amounts to a third world war but stressed that, in his view, the process has already begun. "There are different views on World War III. I believe Putin has already started it. The question is: how much territory can he seize, and how to stop him? Not to prevent Russia from winning, but because Russia wants to impose its own world and change people's lives, which they like and choose for themselves. That is why I believe, and have long believed, that Putin has already started this war. And we are preventing him from turning this into a broader, full-scale World War III. Today, we are the outpost stopping Putin," the Ukrainian President said in his post.

His remarks came a day ahead of the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022.

Urgent Plea for Air Defence Support

Zelenskyy emphasised that strengthening Ukraine's air defence capabilities remains one of the most pressing challenges and expressed disappointment that international partners have not yet granted licences that would allow Ukraine to produce advanced air defence systems domestically. "Air defence is the most challenging issue today. Unfortunately, partners have not yet granted licenses that would allow us to produce, for example, Patriot systems ourselves, or at least manufacture missiles for the systems we already have. So far, we have not achieved success in this," he stated, referring to the US-made MIM-104 Patriot system.

Calling for greater support, Zelenskyy underscored the importance of securing Ukraine's airspace to protect civilians and ensure economic stability amid the ongoing conflict. "How can we make Ukraine stronger in this war? It's obvious: close the sky. If civilians are protected, our rear is secured, people are working, children are in school, the economy is functioning, there is money, there are taxes that go to the front. In this way, we strengthen the army. Unfortunately, this is not yet the case. We need licenses at least for the missiles," his post read.