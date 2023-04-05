We're not alone! Astronomy professor certain alien life will be found 'within his lifetime'

It is reportedly said that devices such as the powerful $10billion (£7.4billion) James Webb space telescope are on the cusp of spotting 'biosignatures' - atmospheres on exoplanets with gases emitted by living things, such as oxygen that could indicate life.

A top British astronomer has predicted that humanity will soon detect alien life on distant worlds in the next few years. Professor Sasha Hinkley, an associate professor of astrophysics at the University of Exeter, has revealed that it is becoming 'increasingly likely' the tell-tale signs of extraterrestrial life will be uncovered 'within his lifetime'.

It is reportedly said that devices such as the powerful $10billion (£7.4billion) James Webb space telescope are on the cusp of spotting 'biosignatures' - atmospheres on exoplanets with gases emitted by living things, such as oxygen that could indicate life.

It comes as a task force of experts from the UK, US and Switzerland insisted alien life would be found on thousands of worlds in the next 10 to 20 years, in what would be the greatest discovery in human history.

Speaking to a news organisation, Prof Hinkley said, "The likelihood of life existing in some form in the universe is quite high. Indeed, I would go as far as to say that it is looking increasingly likely that the detection of life on an exoplanet will happen in my lifetime."

However, the astrophysicist said even if tell-tale signs of life on distant worlds were detected, it may not necessarily mean an encounter with extraterrestrials.

"To be clear, the detection of life on another planet will not necessarily mean an alien civilisation exists on another planet, nor that we are about to have some form of communication with such lifeforms," he added.

Meanwhile, according to a 'conservative' prediction by Nasa, it is said that one hundred million worlds in our galaxy are able to host alien life, by Nasa.

The space agency has also claimed that humans will be able to find life within the next 20 years, with a high chance that it will be outside our solar system.

Devices such as the James Webb space telescope, launched in 2021, are already observing the cosmos in unprecedented detail.

