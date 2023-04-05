Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    We're not alone! Astronomy professor certain alien life will be found 'within his lifetime'

    It is reportedly said that devices such as the powerful $10billion (£7.4billion) James Webb space telescope are on the cusp of spotting 'biosignatures' - atmospheres on exoplanets with gases emitted by living things, such as oxygen that could indicate life.

    We are not alone! Astronomy professor certain alien life will be found 'within his lifetime' AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 5, 2023, 7:00 PM IST

    A top British astronomer has predicted that humanity will soon detect alien life on distant worlds in the next few years. Professor Sasha Hinkley, an associate professor of astrophysics at the University of Exeter, has revealed that it is becoming 'increasingly likely' the tell-tale signs of extraterrestrial life will be uncovered 'within his lifetime'.

    It is reportedly said that devices such as the powerful $10billion (£7.4billion) James Webb space telescope are on the cusp of spotting 'biosignatures' - atmospheres on exoplanets with gases emitted by living things, such as oxygen that could indicate life.

    Also read: First batch of Indian Haj pilgrims to reach Saudi Arabia on May 21

    It comes as a task force of experts from the UK, US and Switzerland insisted alien life would be found on thousands of worlds in the next 10 to 20 years, in what would be the greatest discovery in human history.

    Speaking to a news organisation, Prof Hinkley said, "The likelihood of life existing in some form in the universe is quite high. Indeed, I would go as far as to say that it is looking increasingly likely that the detection of life on an exoplanet will happen in my lifetime."

    However, the astrophysicist said even if tell-tale signs of life on distant worlds were detected, it may not necessarily mean an encounter with extraterrestrials.

    Also read: Centre issues advisory over Hanuman Jayanti, orders states, UTs to ensure law and order

    "To be clear, the detection of life on another planet will not necessarily mean an alien civilisation exists on another planet, nor that we are about to have some form of communication with such lifeforms," he added.

    Meanwhile, according to a 'conservative' prediction by Nasa, it is said that one hundred million worlds in our galaxy are able to host alien life,  by Nasa.

    The space agency has also claimed that humans will be able to find life within the next 20 years, with a high chance that it will be outside our solar system.

    Devices such as the James Webb space telescope, launched in 2021, are already observing the cosmos in unprecedented detail.

    Also read: Karnataka Election 2023: Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep to only campaign for BJP, not contest Assembly polls

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2023, 7:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Supermassive black hole just turned towards Earth: Should we be scared?

    Supermassive black hole just turned towards Earth: Should we be scared?

    Who is astronaut Christina Koch the first woman to go to Moon know all about her gcw

    Who is astronaut Christina Koch, the first woman to go to Moon?

    Asteroid 2023 FM the size of 90 elephants speeding towards Earth Check details gcw

    Asteroid 2023 FM, 'the size of 90 elephants', speeding towards Earth; Check details

    NASA to name 4 Artemis II Moon astronauts When and where to watch live gcw

    NASA to name 4 Artemis II Moon astronauts; When and where to watch live

    Unbelievable Thanks to AI people could live on after death as early as 2050 expert explains how gcw

    Unbelievable! Thanks to AI, people could 'live on' after death as early as 2050; expert explains how

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023, KKR vs RCB preview: Kolkata Knight Riders-Royal Challengers Bangalore, date, time, venue, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, KKR vs RCB: Depleted Knight Riders seek home comfort versus star-studded Royal Challengers

    M A Yusuff Ali richest Malayali in Forbes' 2023 list; Mukesh Ambani richest in Asia anr

    M A Yusuff Ali richest Malayali in Forbes' 2023 list; Mukesh Ambani richest in Asia

    UAE: Indian woman medical coder wins whopping Dh1 million in Mahzooz draw anr

    UAE: Indian woman medical coder wins whopping Dh1 million in Mahzooz draw

    Kerala train attack case: Accused Shahrukh Saiffi confesses to crime; Handed over to Kerala police anr

    Kerala train attack case: Accused Shahrukh Saifi confesses to crime; handed over to Kerala Police

    Uddhav Thackeray tried to give supari to kill me': Union minister Narayan Rane AJR

    'Uddhav Thackeray tried to give supari to kill me': Union minister Narayan Rane

    Recent Videos

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon