Bangladesh's junior foreign minister Shama Obaed Islam said the BJP's win in West Bengal won't change its 'Bangladesh First' foreign policy towards India, as foreign policy is determined by national interests, not by who is in power in another country.

Foreign Policy Stance on West Bengal Election Results

After the victory of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the West Bengal assembly elections, Bangladesh's junior foreign minister Shama Obaed Islam said that the election results would not impact the country's foreign policy towards India. She made these remarks while speaking to reporters. She was answering a query about the BJP's massive lead in the West Bengal assembly elections. "In a country, foreign policy is determined by the nation's interests. In our country, foreign policy, we have said many times before, and we say it again today, is Bangladesh First. No matter which government is in another country, it does not change our foreign policy," Islam said.

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"First of all, the BNP should have no stance on this. The election is taking place in India; it is India's internal matter, about India's democracy. But as a democratic country, since Bangladesh has established a democratic political government after a long time through a free election, in Bangladesh we have always said that democracy should be established in our country, and we want, along with India, all the countries around us to establish democracy", she added.

Hope for Tourist Visa Resumption

Islam, in her remarks, also hoped that India would open a tourist visa for Bangladeshis. Essential medical visas and some urgent visas continue to be issued between India and Bangladesh. "I hope India will open tourist visas. The discussions we have had among us, especially with our Foreign Minister and the Indian side, have indicated that they will open tourist visas soon", she said.

Talks on Ganga Agreement

On the Ganga Agreement between Bangladesh and India coming to an end this year, the Junior Minister Shama Obaid Islam expressed optimism and said that discussions are underway on the issue. "Yes, we will have discussions on this. I am very optimistic. Our Ministry of Water Resources will also work on this with India". (ANI)