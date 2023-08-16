WATCH: US woman pointing gun at traffic struck by police car; disturbing video goes viral

A viral video shows a woman in the US wielding a gun at traffic in a busy intersection, before being struck by a police car, raising concerns and prompting an investigation into her actions.

A distressing video circulating on social media captures a woman in the US brandishing a firearm and directing it towards traffic in a bustling intersection. Backing away, she turns the gun towards herself just as a police car forcefully collides with her, causing her to fall to the ground. The incident occurred in Nassau County on a Tuesday afternoon, according to NBC New York. The local police noted that the 33-year-old woman sustained minor injuries and has not been identified by name.

The video, shared on social media, portrays the woman menacingly pointing the gun at passing cars while traversing the road. Reportedly, she was at the junction of Bellmore and Jerusalem avenues in North Bellmore, even discharging the firearm once into the air.

Upon receiving a call, the police arrived at the scene around 2:20 PM (local time). As the woman aimed the pistol towards her head, a police vehicle struck her, resulting in her being knocked down.

"Drop the gun!" one officer can be heard shouting as he rushes towards her.

In her attempt to regain her footing, the woman reaches for the firearm, but another officer intervenes, tackling her as captured in the video.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder commented on the situation, stating, "It's a loaded gun that she's waving around in the traffic, pointing at people that have got their children and their families in their cars."

The officer who struck the woman was taken to a different hospital for trauma treatment. Commissioner Ruder hailed the unidentified officer as a hero, praising their response to the deadly threat posed by the woman's actions.

"They did an outstanding job. They faced down deadly physical force against the civilians and themselves and they used their vehicle to stop their threat," he asserted.

The police are actively investigating the underlying reasons for the woman's alarming conduct.