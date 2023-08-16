Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: US woman pointing gun at traffic struck by police car; disturbing video goes viral

    A viral video shows a woman in the US wielding a gun at traffic in a busy intersection, before being struck by a police car, raising concerns and prompting an investigation into her actions.

    WATCH US woman pointing gun at traffic struck by police car; disturbing video goes viral snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 16, 2023, 9:41 PM IST

    A distressing video circulating on social media captures a woman in the US brandishing a firearm and directing it towards traffic in a bustling intersection. Backing away, she turns the gun towards herself just as a police car forcefully collides with her, causing her to fall to the ground. The incident occurred in Nassau County on a Tuesday afternoon, according to NBC New York. The local police noted that the 33-year-old woman sustained minor injuries and has not been identified by name.

    The video, shared on social media, portrays the woman menacingly pointing the gun at passing cars while traversing the road. Reportedly, she was at the junction of Bellmore and Jerusalem avenues in North Bellmore, even discharging the firearm once into the air.

    Upon receiving a call, the police arrived at the scene around 2:20 PM (local time). As the woman aimed the pistol towards her head, a police vehicle struck her, resulting in her being knocked down.

    "Drop the gun!" one officer can be heard shouting as he rushes towards her.

    In her attempt to regain her footing, the woman reaches for the firearm, but another officer intervenes, tackling her as captured in the video.

    Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder commented on the situation, stating, "It's a loaded gun that she's waving around in the traffic, pointing at people that have got their children and their families in their cars."

    The officer who struck the woman was taken to a different hospital for trauma treatment. Commissioner Ruder hailed the unidentified officer as a hero, praising their response to the deadly threat posed by the woman's actions.

    "They did an outstanding job. They faced down deadly physical force against the civilians and themselves and they used their vehicle to stop their threat," he asserted.

    The police are actively investigating the underlying reasons for the woman's alarming conduct.

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2023, 9:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Australian man sentenced for mailing faeces, urine to Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jared Leto snt

    Australian man sentenced for mailing faeces, urine to Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jared Leto

    In Pictures 5000-year-old gate unearthed in Israel, offers insights into ancient urbanization snt

    In Pictures: 5,000-year-old gate unearthed in Israel, offers insights into ancient urbanization

    Not here as PM, but as a Hindu: British PM Rishi Sunak engages in Ram Katha at Cambridge University WATCH AJR

    'Not here as PM, but as a Hindu': British PM Rishi Sunak engages in Ram Katha at Cambridge University | WATCH

    Indian American economist Raj Chetty awarded top Harvard University prize gcw

    Indian-American economist Raj Chetty awarded top Harvard University prize

    Independence Day 2023: Tricolour adorns Dubai's Burj Khalifa day after video of Pakistani meltdown went viral snt

    Independence Day 2023: Tricolour adorns Dubai's Burj Khalifa day after video of Pakistani meltdown went viral

    Recent Stories

    WATCH Japanese ambassador grooves to 'Kaavaalaa' with popular YouTuber; dedicates it to Rajinikanth snt

    WATCH: Japanese ambassador grooves to 'Kaavaalaa' with popular YouTuber; dedicates it to Rajinikanth

    'Not yielding profits...' Karnataka govt mulls having own Airports Authority like AAI

    'Not yielding profits...' Karnataka govt mulls having own Airports Authority like AAI

    Bengaluru auto-rickshaw driver's smart QR code hack takes social media by storm

    Bengaluru auto-rickshaw driver's smart QR code hack takes social media by storm

    Chia vs. basil seeds: 6 facts how they are different LMA

    Chia vs. basil seeds: 6 facts how they are different

    Controversy erupts over new proposal to divide Belagavi

    Controversy erupts over new proposal to divide Belagavi

    Recent Videos

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon