    WATCH: Indian man dances to Shah Rukh Khan's iconic 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' on London metro; video goes viral

    A video of a man grooving to the beats of 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' inside the London tube has gone viral on social media.   It shows the man mimicking the original steps of the song inside the London metro
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 13, 2023, 5:12 PM IST

    One of the most famous songs from the 1990s is the popular Bollywood song "Chaiyya Chaiyya," which has retained its place. Along with Malaika Arora, Shah Rukh Khan's mimic-worthy moves and carefree dancing on top of a rushing train made the song enduring.

    Currently, a video of a man dancing inside a London tube to the sounds of "Chaiyya Chaiyya" has gone popular on social media. The video was uploaded on Instagram by the @imjustbesti page. It shows the man mimicking the original steps of the song inside the London metro. "The Way Everyone In London Is So Unbothered By Anything," the caption of the post read. 
     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by imjustbesti (@imjustbesti)

    The post was shared only a few days ago, yet it has already received more than 32,000 likes and 763,000 views. Online people poured all types of responses into the comment box. His stint was described as "cringe" by some and as "hilarious" by others.

    The 1998 song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' was composed by A R Rahman, written by Gulzar, and sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi.

    Meanwhile, earlier this year, the Norwegian dance crew, 'The Quick Style', had gone viral for their performance of the song.  Surprisingly, they failed to impress their supporters. Most users, namely those from India, felt they could do better. Others advised Quick Style not to reproduce the song since it has become a cult classic in India and any attempt to do so would be insufficient.

