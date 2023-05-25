Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: After White House, now car crashes into gates of Downing Street in London; one arrested

    A car on Thursday collided with the gates of Downing Street in London where British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's home and offices are located, police said.

    watch After White House, now car crashes into gates of Downing Street in London; one arrested snt
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published May 25, 2023, 10:04 PM IST

    A car on Thursday collided with the gates of Downing Street in London where British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's home and offices are located, police said.

    There were no reports of any injuries, the police said. A man has been arrested after the incident, the Metropolitan Police said.

    The force said the man had been arrested by armed officers on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving, BBC reported.

    The main road running past Downing Street has been closed by police.

    watch After White House, now car crashes into gates of Downing Street in London; one arrested snt

    Two days ago, a 19-year-old Indian-origin teen accused of deliberately crashing a rented U-Haul truck into a White House barrier told authorities that he wanted to get inside the mansion to "seize power" and "kill" U.S. President Joe Biden.

    US Park Police arrested Sai Varshith Kandula after he crashed the truck into the security barriers on the north side of Lafayette Park shortly before 10 p.m. on May 22, sending multiple pedestrians running from the scene. 

    Last Updated May 25, 2023, 10:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan behind May 9 attack on military establishments: Punjab Police chief AJR

    Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan behind May 9 attack on military establishments: Punjab Police chief

    UAE sets up 4th consulate in Hyderabad to boost business ties anr

    UAE sets up 4th consulate in Hyderabad to boost business ties

    2024 US presidential race Florida Governor Ron DeSantis launches bid will challenge Donald Trump gcw

    2024 US presidential race: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis launches bid to challenge Donald Trump

    Pakistan defence minister reveals ban on former PM Imran Khan party PTI under consideration gcw

    Pakistan defence minister reveals ban on former PM Imran Khan's party PTI 'under consideration'

    Swiss court acquits Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan on sexual, rape charges; check details AJR

    Swiss court acquits Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan on sexual, rape charges; check details

    Recent Stories

    BCCI could rest all Team India seniors for Afghanistan series keeping Windies tour in mind snt

    BCCI could rest all Team India seniors for Afghanistan series keeping Windies tour in mind

    Meet Rupali Barua; say hello to 60-year-old Ashish Vidyarthi's fashion designer wife vma

    Meet Rupali Barua; say hello to 60-year-old Ashish Vidyarthi's fashion designer wife

    Report Card: India under 9 years of Narendra Modi-led government

    Report Card: India under 9 years of Narendra Modi-led government

    Megan Fox HOT Photos: Actress raises heat by going bold in luscious bikinis, swimsuits vma

    Megan Fox HOT Photos: Actress raises heat by going bold in luscious bikinis, swimsuits

    If non-BJP parties unite, they can defeat bill on Centre's ordinance': CM Kejriwal gets NCP's support AJR

    'If non-BJP parties unite, they can defeat bill on Centre's ordinance': CM Kejriwal gets NCP's support

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon