WATCH: After White House, now car crashes into gates of Downing Street in London; one arrested

A car on Thursday collided with the gates of Downing Street in London where British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's home and offices are located, police said.

A car on Thursday collided with the gates of Downing Street in London where British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's home and offices are located, police said.

There were no reports of any injuries, the police said. A man has been arrested after the incident, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force said the man had been arrested by armed officers on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving, BBC reported.

The main road running past Downing Street has been closed by police.

Two days ago, a 19-year-old Indian-origin teen accused of deliberately crashing a rented U-Haul truck into a White House barrier told authorities that he wanted to get inside the mansion to "seize power" and "kill" U.S. President Joe Biden.

US Park Police arrested Sai Varshith Kandula after he crashed the truck into the security barriers on the north side of Lafayette Park shortly before 10 p.m. on May 22, sending multiple pedestrians running from the scene.