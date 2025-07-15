Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said he had a “very good conversation” with Donald Trump, thanking him for renewed US weapons support via NATO and emphasizing continued cooperation to stop the war and achieve lasting peace.

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said he had a "very good conversation" with US President Donald Trump, during which both leaders discussed ways to continue working together to “stop the killings and establish a lasting and just peace.”

This statement comes after Trump and NATO Chief Mark Rutte announced a deal for Washington DC to send weapons to Ukraine through NATO allies.

"We're gonna be sending the best to NATO. We've made a deal today where we are going to be sending them weapons and they're going to be paying for them," Trump said during his meeting with the NATO Chief, Rutte, on Monday (local time).

<br><strong>Zelenskyy Thanks Trump for Support and Peace Efforts</strong></h2><p>"I spoke with @POTUS. It was a very good conversation. Thank you for the willingness to support Ukraine and to continue working together to stop the killings and establish a lasting and just peace," Zelenskyy wrote on</p><p>"President Trump shared details about his meeting with the @SecGenNATO. It's important that we have such a good relationship, and that the Alliance countries are working to increase defence spending," he added.</p><p>Further, Zelenskyy said the discussion focused on identifying necessary solutions to protect Ukrainian citizens and maintain resistance against Russian military actions.</p><p>"We discussed the necessary means and solutions with the President to provide better protection for people from Russian attacks and to strengthen our positions," Zelenskyy affirmed.</p><p>"We are ready to work as productively as possible to achieve peace. We agreed to catch up more often by phone and coordinate our steps in the future as well," he added.</p><h2><strong>Trump Reaffirms Commitment to Ukraine After Aid Review</strong></h2><p>This comes after<a href="https://newsable.asianetnews.com/tag/donald-trump"> Trump</a>, on Tuesday, reaffirmed Washington's commitment to bolstering Ukraine's defence capabilities after reports that his administration temporarily halted certain weapons deliveries to Ukraine amid a review of US military spending and foreign aid, CNN reported, citing a senior White House official.</p><p>The resumption of the military by the<a href=" https://newsable.asianetnews.com/tag/united-states"> US</a> came days after Russia launched over 500 drones and 11 missiles at Kyiv on July 4, resulting in the death of one person, injuries to at least 23 others, and widespread damage to buildings across the capital, Al Jazeera reported, citing Ukrainian authorities. </p>