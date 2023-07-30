Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'War is returning to Russia': Ukraine President Zelenskyy's warning after Moscow drone strike - WATCH

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warns of impending "war" with Russia after drone incidents over Moscow, as tensions escalate between the two nations.

    War is returning to Russia Ukraine President Zelenskyy's warning after Moscow drone strike - WATCH snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 30, 2023, 8:50 PM IST

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a warning on Sunday, stating that "war" was approaching Russia following the downing of three Ukrainian drones over Moscow. Zelenskyy made this statement during a visit to the city of Ivano-Frankivsk in western Ukraine, where he emphasized that conflict seemed to be gradually returning to significant locations and military bases in Russia.

    "Gradually, the war is returning to the territory of Russia - to its symbolic centres and military bases, and this is an inevitable, natural, and absolutely fair process," said Zelenskyy.

    "Ukraine is getting stronger," he added, warning however that the country should prepare for a new attack on energy infrastructure in winter.

    "But we must be aware that, just as last year, Russian terrorists can still attack our energy sector and critical facilities this winter," Zelenskyy said, adding that preparations for "all possible scenarios" were discussed in Ivano-Frankivsk.

    The warning from the Ukrainian President followed the downing of three Ukrainian drones over Moscow on Sunday, as reported by the Russian defense ministry. This attack caused damage to two office towers and briefly disrupted operations at an international airport.

    In a separate incident, Moscow claimed that its forces successfully thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to attack Russia-annexed Crimea with 25 drones overnight.

    These drone incidents are part of a series of recent assaults, including strikes on the Kremlin and Russian towns near the Ukraine border, which Moscow has attributed to Kyiv.

    The situation remains highly tense, and both countries are closely monitoring developments amid the escalating tensions.

    Last Updated Jul 30, 2023, 8:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Horrifying videos of deadly blast at political party's meeting in Pakistan's Bajaur goes viral snt

    Deadly bomb blast at political gathering rocks Pakistan's Bajaur; horrifying videos go viral (WATCH)

    Guitar tabla speakers and more go up in flames in Taliban bonfire; deem music 'immoral' in Afghanistan snt

    Guitar, tabla, speakers and more go up in flames in Taliban bonfire; deem music 'immoral' in Afghanistan

    UAE: Finance Ministry releases new tax policy decision anr

    UAE: Finance Ministry releases new tax policy decision

    Russian President Putin defends arrest of critics amid Ukraine war; raises concerns over free speech snt

    Russian President Putin defends arrest of critics amid Ukraine war; raises concerns over free speech

    WATCH Black bear takes a dip in backyard pool to beat the heat in US; video goes viral snt

    WATCH: Black bear takes a dip in backyard pool to beat the heat in US; video goes viral

    Recent Stories

    Macaroni to Quesadillas: Cheesy irresistible dishes to delight your taste buds MSW EAI

    Macaroni to Quesadillas: Cheesy irresistible dishes to delight your taste buds

    Discover Maharashtra: From Pune to Lonavala, 7 must-visit destinations showcasing India's beauty and diversity MSW EAI

    Discover Maharashtra: From Pune to Lonavala, 7 must-visit destinations showcasing India's beauty and diversity

    How to become an influencer in seven ways ADC EIA

    How to become an influencer in seven ways

    Tomatoes: A nutrient-packed superfood with surprising Health Benefits MSW EAI

    Tomatoes: A nutrient-packed superfood with surprising Health Benefits

    Kushi Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha scene will leave you stunned ADC

    Kushi: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha scene will leave you stunned

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon