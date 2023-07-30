'War is returning to Russia': Ukraine President Zelenskyy's warning after Moscow drone strike - WATCH

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warns of impending "war" with Russia after drone incidents over Moscow, as tensions escalate between the two nations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a warning on Sunday, stating that "war" was approaching Russia following the downing of three Ukrainian drones over Moscow. Zelenskyy made this statement during a visit to the city of Ivano-Frankivsk in western Ukraine, where he emphasized that conflict seemed to be gradually returning to significant locations and military bases in Russia.

"Gradually, the war is returning to the territory of Russia - to its symbolic centres and military bases, and this is an inevitable, natural, and absolutely fair process," said Zelenskyy.

"Ukraine is getting stronger," he added, warning however that the country should prepare for a new attack on energy infrastructure in winter.

"But we must be aware that, just as last year, Russian terrorists can still attack our energy sector and critical facilities this winter," Zelenskyy said, adding that preparations for "all possible scenarios" were discussed in Ivano-Frankivsk.

The warning from the Ukrainian President followed the downing of three Ukrainian drones over Moscow on Sunday, as reported by the Russian defense ministry. This attack caused damage to two office towers and briefly disrupted operations at an international airport.

In a separate incident, Moscow claimed that its forces successfully thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to attack Russia-annexed Crimea with 25 drones overnight.

These drone incidents are part of a series of recent assaults, including strikes on the Kremlin and Russian towns near the Ukraine border, which Moscow has attributed to Kyiv.

The situation remains highly tense, and both countries are closely monitoring developments amid the escalating tensions.