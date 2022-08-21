Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wants to have 'permanent peace' with India, war not an option, says Shehbaz Sharif

    India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir shall forever remain an integral part of the country. Shehbaz Sharif said "We want permanent peace with India through dialogue as war is not an option for either of the countries."

    Wants to have permanent peace with India war not an option says Shehbaz Sharif gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 21, 2022, 10:13 AM IST

    Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan wants to have "permanent peace" with India through dialogue as war is not an option for either of the countries to resolve the Kashmir issue, according to a media report.

    Speaking to a group of Harvard University students, Sharif said that the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions was necessary for the region to experience lasting peace. In keeping with UN resolutions, he added, "Pakistan undertakes to preserve peace in the area, and that sustained peace in the region was related to the resolution of the Kashmir issue."

    "We desire lasting peace with India via discussion since war is not an option for any of the countries," he said quoting media reports. 

    Also Read | Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor appointed as new Commander XII Corps in Quetta

    Kashmir and the cross-border terrorism that comes from Pakistan have frequently strained relations between India and Pakistan. Jammu and Kashmir will always be a part of India, it has been said repeatedly to Pakistan. India has stated that it wants peaceful, cordial ties with Pakistan that are free from antagonism, terrorism, and bloodshed.

    Sharif brought up the need for rivalry between Islamabad and New Delhi in commerce, the economy, and improving the lives of their citizens throughout the conversation.

    He said that although Pakistan's nuclear weapons and well-trained army constitute a deterrent, Islamabad invests in its military to safeguard its borders rather than for armed conflict. In answer to a question on the Pakistani economy and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, he stated that the economic crisis of the nation is the result of structural issues as well as political unrest in recent decades.

    Also Read | Who is Manisha Ropeta, Pakistan’s first Hindu woman to become senior cop?

    He said that during the first several decades after Pakistan's founding, all economic sectors experienced tremendous growth when there were goals, a strong national will, and systems in place to make them happen.

    Pakistan is facing growing economic challenges, with high inflation, sliding forex reserves, a widening current account deficit and a depreciating currency. On August 14, Pakistan celebrated its 75th birthday. Sharif penned an editorial for 'The Economist' in which he claimed that during Pakistan's formative years in the 1960s, when it had a rendezvous with destiny, the nation was brimming with promise and optimism.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2022, 10:13 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daughter of man dubbed Putin s brain killed in car explosion reports gcw

    Daughter of man dubbed ‘Putin’s brain’ killed in car explosion: Reports

    Scotland museum returns seven ancient artefacts to India - adt

    Scotland museum returns seven ancient artefacts to India

    United Nations all set to end travel ban exemptions for Taliban officials: Report AJR

    United Nations all set to end travel ban exemptions for Taliban officials: Report

    Drought-hit Europe exposes ancient stones, World War II ships as water levels drop AJR

    Drought-hit Europe exposes ancient stones, World War II ships as water levels drop

    Seeking divine intervention... UK envoy roasts Manchester United supporter at temple in Delhi - adt

    Seeking divine intervention... UK envoy roasts Manchester United supporter at temple in Delhi

    Recent Stories

    Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian's condition improves, on heavy dosage of antibiotics RBA

    Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian's condition improves, on heavy dosage of antibiotics

    Daughter of man dubbed Putin s brain killed in car explosion reports gcw

    Daughter of man dubbed ‘Putin’s brain’ killed in car explosion: Reports

    La Liga 2022-23: Luka Modric is immortal - Carlo Ancelotti after Real Madrid destroys Celta Vigo-ayh

    La Liga 2022-23: 'Luka Modric is immortal' - Carlo Ancelotti after Real Madrid destroys Celta Vigo

    Alia Bhatt reveals who handles her money; and it's not Ranbir Kapoor RBA

    Alia Bhatt reveals who handles her money; and it's not Ranbir Kapoor

    Delhi liquor policy case CBI issues look out circular against Manish Sisodia and 12 others gcw

    Delhi liquor policy case: CBI issues look out circular against Manish Sisodia and 12 others

    Recent Videos

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon
    India at 75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician snt

    India@75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician

    Video Icon