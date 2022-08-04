Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor appointed as new Commander XII Corps in Quetta

Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali, who died in a helicopter accident in Balochistan on August 1, will be replaced, according to a statement from the ISPR released late on Wednesday night. Lt Gen Ghafoor will take his position.

Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor, a former head of the media wing of the Pakistan Army, has been appointed as the new Commander XII Corps. He replaced Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali, who was killed this week in a helicopter crash, according to a media report on Thursday.

Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali, who died in a helicopter accident in Balochistan on August 1, will be replaced, according to a statement from the ISPR released late on Wednesday night. Lt Gen Ghafoor will take his position. While helping with flood relief efforts in Quetta's Lasbela area on Monday, Lt Gen Ali and five other Pakistan Army troops perished in a chopper accident. Their helicopter crashed after losing communication with air traffic control.

Six military men were killed in the helicopter crash that occurred in Balochistan Friday night, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The news that all six commanders and troops, including Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ali, Corps Commander Southern Command, had chosen martyrdom was verified by Major General Babar Iftikhar. The wreckage of unfortunate helicopter which was on flood relief operations was found in Musa Goth, Windar, Lasbela.

According to ISPR, Major Saeed Ahmed, Major M. Talha Manan, Brig (Approved Maj Gen) Amjad Hanif, Naik Mudassar Fayyaz, and Commander 12 Corps Lt General Sarfraz Ali all chose martyrdom.

In Lasbela, a Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter was involved in a flood relief mission. This year, Pakistan has been severely affected by monsoon rains that were above average and fatal flooding, which have so far claimed hundreds of lives and caused devastation, especially in Balochistan.

