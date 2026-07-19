The US military conducted its eighth consecutive night of strikes on Iranian assets. The operation was a retaliation for an attack that killed two American service members in Jordan and aims to degrade Iran's military capabilities.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) has carried out a series of military operations targeting Iranian assets, marking an "eighth consecutive night" of kinetic actions against Tehran-backed facilities in the region. According to an official statement released on X, the operation was executed late Saturday under direct authorisation from the White House. https://t.co/K11184scG0 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 19, 2026

"US Central Command (CENTCOM) completed another round of strikes against Iran on July 18 at 11:30 p.m. ET, at the Commander in Chief's direction," the statement read.

US Strikes Target Iranian Military Capabilities

During the operational sweep, American forces engaged multiple strategic locations, focusing heavily on degradation operations. The strikes targeted Iranian coastal surveillance networks, air defence infrastructure, maritime assets, and critical missile and drone storage sites. CENTCOM noted that the primary objective of the mission was to further degrade "Iranian military capabilities".

The military action also served as a direct retaliatory response to hostilities directed at American personnel the previous day. "American military assets also targeted Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces that launched attacks against US service members in Jordan late Friday," the command stated.

Reaffirming its operational stance amid heightened regional friction, CENTCOM emphasised that US military personnel in the Middle East remain "highly vigilant, focused, lethal, and ready".

These fresh military operations were specifically designed to "punish" Iran following the fatalities of two American service members during an assault attributed to Tehran-backed forces in Jordan. Elaborating on this punitive objective, CENTCOM confirmed that the strikes were intended to "swiftly punish Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces who launched attacks against American service members in Jordan last night".

Authorised by US President Donald Trump, the military engagement was also "designed to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM stated.

Heightened Tensions Follow US Casualties

Detailing the broader scope of the aerial campaign on X, the command confirmed that "During the eighth consecutive night of US strikes, CENTCOM forces successfully hit Iranian military coastal surveillance and air defence facilities, maritime capabilities, and missile and drone storage sites to continue degrading Iranian military capabilities."

The operations specifically targeted elements of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) believed to be responsible for the July 17 strikes against American positions in Jordan. Highlighting the scale of the American military posture amid this escalating regional friction, the command added, "More than 50,000 U.S. men and women in uniform are operating across the Middle East. They remain highly vigilant, focused, lethal, and ready."

This massive deployment followed an earlier announcement confirming that the two US soldiers had lost their lives on Friday while they "defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks." CENTCOM further noted that another service member was still missing in action. These latest casualties bring the official tally to 16 US military personnel killed since hostilities escalated on February 28 following joint US-Israeli strikes.

Providing an update on the wounded, the military command stated, "Four American service members were medically evacuated to Jordanian hospitals. They have since been discharged. Other personnel who were evaluated for minor injuries have returned to duty."

In response to these incursions, counter-claims emerged from the region. Iranian state media reported that the latest operations targeted fuel infrastructure at the Al-Azraq US base in Jordan. This follows assertions by the IRGC the previous day that it had struck American aircraft deployed in the country using a combination of missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Diplomatic Framework Collapses Amid Hostilities

Washington had initiated this latest round of military actions earlier this month, accusing Tehran of threatening maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most vital energy conduit. In retaliation, Tehran has repeatedly targeted American bases across Gulf nations.

This ongoing escalation marks a sharp deterioration in relations, occurring just weeks after the collapse of an interim diplomatic framework intended to de-escalate the conflict. President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had previously signed a 14-point bilateral agreement on June 17 aimed at halting the hostilities. The framework mandated an immediate cessation of military actions, including theatres in Lebanon, and bound both capitals to negotiate a permanent settlement within a 60-day window.

However, the diplomatic track disintegrated on July 8 when President Trump declared that the agreement was "over". Tehran subsequently voided the memorandum of understanding, alleging that Washington was "violating all its commitments".

Iran's Leadership Vows Severe Response

Reacting to the developments, Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who assumed leadership following the death of his father, Ali Khamenei, during the February 28 opening of hostilities, severely criticised the American administration. In a statement published on X, the supreme leader, who has remained out of public view since the outbreak of the war, asserted, "The repeated breaches of the agreement by the Great Satan [the US] regarding the MOU signed by the Presidents of Iran and the US have once again laid bare a fundamental truth. The signature of the US President is utterly worthless and devoid of credibility. "

He further warned that the ongoing campaign "once again demonstrated to everyone the worthlessness of the American president's signature". Khamenei cautioned Washington against broader escalation, stating, "Now that the American enemy is seeking to escalate the conflict, thereby incurring even heavier costs and further humiliation, it should know that the noble nation of Iran and the Resistance Front have unforgettable lessons in store for it."

Reiterating this aggressive posture, Major General Mohsen Rezaei, senior military adviser to the supreme leader, warned via state media channels that Tehran is prepared to launch "full-scale offensive operations" should American strikes persist. Rezaei concluded by stating that "Iran will no longer limit itself to retaliatory, like-for-like responses", indicating a potential shift towards unrestricted regional warfare.

(ANI)