The MEA outlines India's deep ties with Sri Lanka as Vice President CP Radhakrishnan visits from April 19-20, 2026. The visit underscores the 'Neighbourhood First' policy, with the VP set to meet Sri Lankan leaders and the Tamil community.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday outlined the depth of India-Sri Lanka ties as Vice President CP Radhakrishnan departed for an official visit to Sri Lanka from April 19 to 20. In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiseal said, "Vice President of India, CP Radhakrishnan, is enroute to Colombo for an official visit to Sri Lanka from 19-20 April 2026," while sharing details of what the ministry described as "close, strong and diverse bilateral ties" between the two countries.

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Hon’ble Vice President of India, Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan, is enroute to Colombo for an official visit to Sri Lanka from 19-20 April 2026. Watch highlights of the India’s close, strong and diverse bilateral ties with Sri Lanka ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/xuJyyIvWcR — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) April 19, 2026 The MEA highlighted Sri Lanka as "India's closest maritime neighbour and civilisational twin with a relationship spanning over 2,500 years," adding that the island nation holds a central place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and MAHASAGAR vision.

High-Level Political Engagement

It also referred to high-level political engagements in recent years, noting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's four visits to Sri Lanka since 2014, including in March 2015, May 2017, June 2019 and April 2025. It further highlighted the visit of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka's last visit to India for the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

India as a Consistent First Responder

Detailing India's role as a "consistent first responder", the MEA said, "India launched immediate relief efforts in Operation Sagar Bandhu- the same day Cyclone Ditwah made landfall." It added, "Assistance provided included over 1,100 tonnes of relief material, 14.5 tons of medicines and surgical equipment, around 60 tons of equipment, and 228 tons of Bailey Bridge units."

Higlighting medical assistance, the ministry noted, "A field hospital with 85 medical personnel provided medical care in Mahiyanganaya in Kandy, catering to the needs of over 8000 patients," and added that "fully fledged medical centres were set up from BHISM Arogya Maitri cubes in Ja-Ela and Negombo." It further said, "EAM announced a comprehensive relief package, post Cyclone Ditwah, worth USD 450 mn in Dec 2025."

Development Cooperation

On development cooperation, the MEA stated, "India's biggest grant assistance project is the construction of 60,000 houses in Sri Lanka under the Indian Housing Project for over INR 1800 crore," and noted that "GoI has been carrying out people-oriented development projects across the 25 districts of Sri Lanka." It added that "ferry services between Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu and Kankesanthurai, Sri Lanka commenced in Oct 2023," alongside projects such as the Jaffna Thiruvalluvar Cultural Centre, upgradation and track-laying of the Northern Railway line, and the island-wide Suwa Seriya Emergency ambulance service.

Capacity Building Efforts

Underscoring capacity-building efforts, the MEA said, "PM announced a comprehensive capacity-building programme in India covering 700 Sri Lankans annually in Apr 2025," while noting "ongoing training for 1500 Sri Lankan civil servants over 5 years." It added, "India offers nearly 1000 scholarship slots annually to Sri Lankan students," including "402 fully-funded slots offered every year under the ITEC Program," and training for teachers and armed forces personnel.

Strong People-to-People Ties

Highlighting people-to-people ties, the ministry said, "India and Sri Lanka share strong civilisational bonds," noting that "in Sri Lanka, Indian Origin Tamils stand at ~1.5 mn along with ~7,500 NRIs and ~10,000 PIOs." It also referenced cultural exchanges, including the "exposition of Lord Buddha's relics found in Devnimori, Gujarat, took place at the Gangaramayya Temple in Colombo in Feb 2026 " and academic collaborations such as the Centre for Contemporary Indian Studies at the University of Colombo.

Economic and Commercial Ties

On economic ties, the MEA said, "Merchandise trade between India and Sri Lanka amounted to USD 5.54 bn in FY 2025-26 (Apr-Jan)," adding that India remains "one of the largest contributors to Foreign Direct Investment in Sri Lanka." It also higlighted initiatives such as "UPI QR-based payments launched in Sri Lanka Feb 2024" and noted that India was the leading source of tourists in 2025.

Defence Cooperation

In defence cooperation, the ministry pointed to regular engagements such as "SLINEX held annually" and "Joint Exercises MITRA SHAKTI held annually," while adding that the Indian Navy and Coast Guard have " averted large-scale environmental damage in Sri Lankan waters, such as MV XPress Pearl in 2021 and MT New Diamond in 2020."

Vice President's Visit Itinerary

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the visit of the Vice President includes meetings with Sri Lanka's top leadership and engagements with the Indian-origin Tamil community. The visit is part of India's broader diplomatic outreach under its Neighbourhood First policy.

During the visit, the Vice President is scheduled to meet Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, and the Leader of the Opposition, along with representatives of Sri Lankan Tamil and Indian-origin Tamil political groups. (ANI)