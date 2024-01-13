Vishva Hindu Parishad of America unveils over 40 billboards nationwide of 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Mandir'

The follow-up celebratory events to the ‘Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya have started in the US. The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) of America on Friday also unveiled more than 40 billboards depicting the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir. It carried a car rally consisting of the members of the Indian diaspora.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) of America is making sure that all the states in the US know about the grand ‘Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya which will take place on January 22. The Hindu organization unveiled over 40 billboards across the United States mainly on the popular speedways.

Preparations are in full swing in Ayodhya as well as in New Delhi for the grand ceremony of ‘Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Mandir. The Indian Prime Minister also began an 11-day anushthan (fast) before leaving for Ayodhya on January 22. Various Hindu organizations are working tirelessly to promote the historical event worldwide.

So far, the Vishva Hindu Parishad of America has successfully installed huge billboards in more than 10 states in the United States. These include Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, and Georgia which share a greater presence of the Indian diaspora. Arizona and Missouri have announced a visual celebration of the ‘Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Mandir from January 15 that will run up to January 22.

Amitabh VW Mittal general secretary of Vishva Hindu Parishad of America said, “The resounding message conveyed by these billboards is that Hindu Americans are elated and joyously participating in this once-in-a-lifetime event. Their emotions overflow as they eagerly await the auspicious day of the consecration ceremony.”

Recently, a car rally was carried out by Ram Bhakts from Shri Bhakta Anjaneya Temple in Ayodhya Way, close to Frederick City, Maryland. Many such events with the collective participation of the Indian diaspora in the US are set to take place in the follow-up to the ‘Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Mandir. New York City's iconic Times Square will also live telecast the grand ceremony on the huge digital billboards.