Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Vishva Hindu Parishad of America unveils over 40 billboards nationwide of 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Mandir'

    The follow-up celebratory events to the ‘Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya have started in the US. The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) of America on Friday also unveiled more than 40 billboards depicting the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir. It carried a car rally consisting of the members of the Indian diaspora.

    Vishva Hindu Parishad of America unveils over 40 billboards nationwide of 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Mandir' avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 13, 2024, 1:13 PM IST

    The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) of America is making sure that all the states in the US know about the grand ‘Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya which will take place on January 22. The Hindu organization unveiled over 40 billboards across the United States mainly on the popular speedways. 

    Preparations are in full swing in Ayodhya as well as in New Delhi for the grand ceremony of ‘Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Mandir. The Indian Prime Minister also began an 11-day anushthan (fast) before leaving for Ayodhya on January 22. Various Hindu organizations are working tirelessly to promote the historical event worldwide.

    Also Read: Dramatic videos of Iowa blizzard go viral; residents express shock as state comes to standstill (WATCH)

    So far, the Vishva Hindu Parishad of America has successfully installed huge billboards in more than 10 states in the United States. These include Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, and Georgia which share a greater presence of the Indian diaspora. Arizona and Missouri have announced a visual celebration of the ‘Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Mandir from January 15 that will run up to January 22.

    Amitabh VW Mittal general secretary of Vishva Hindu Parishad of America said, “The resounding message conveyed by these billboards is that Hindu Americans are elated and joyously participating in this once-in-a-lifetime event. Their emotions overflow as they eagerly await the auspicious day of the consecration ceremony.”

    Recently, a car rally was carried out by Ram Bhakts from Shri Bhakta Anjaneya Temple in Ayodhya Way, close to Frederick City, Maryland. Many such events with the collective participation of the Indian diaspora in the US are set to take place in the follow-up to the ‘Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Mandir. New York City's iconic Times Square will also live telecast the grand ceremony on the huge digital billboards.

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2024, 1:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dramatic videos of Iowa blizzard go viral; residents express shock as state comes to standstill (WATCH) avv

    Dramatic videos of Iowa blizzard go viral; residents express shock as state comes to standstill (WATCH)

    Global CEOs shift focus: Only 4% prioritise full-time office return, talent attraction take centre stage snt

    Global CEOs shift focus: Only 4% prioritise full-time office return, talent attraction take centre stage

    Explained: How will the recent US, UK attacks on the Houthis in Red Sea impact the global oil market? avv

    Explained: How will the recent US, UK attacks on the Houthis in Red Sea impact the global oil market?

    Vietnam Court sends ex Health Minister to jail for 18 years over Covid Test Kits Scam avv

    Vietnam Court sends ex Health Minister to jail for 18 years over Covid Test Kits Scam

    Japan solidifies dominance over Pyongyang, launches intelligence satellite to keep close eye on North Korea avv

    Japan solidifies dominance over Pyongyang, launches intelligence satellite to keep close eye on North Korea

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-636 January 13 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-636 January 13 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Supreme Court suggests dialogue between Rohini Sindhuri, D Roopa to solve dispute vkp

    Supreme Court suggests dialogue between Rohini Sindhuri, D Roopa to solve dispute

    Ram mandir: Ayodhya's Amava Ram temple crafts traditional 2.5 kg gold bow AJR

    Ram mandir: Ayodhya's Amava Ram temple crafts 2.5 kg gold bow

    Dramatic videos of Iowa blizzard go viral; residents express shock as state comes to standstill (WATCH) avv

    Dramatic videos of Iowa blizzard go viral; residents express shock as state comes to standstill (WATCH)

    Kolhapur: Shiv Sena activists set fire to Kannada nameplates in protest against Karnataka mandate vkp

    Kolhapur: Shiv Sena activists set fire to Kannada nameplates in protest against Karnataka mandate

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon